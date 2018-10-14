Hotels, like The James Nomad, and restaurants are giving 10 to 20% off to guests who lock up their electronics

Take a vacation — from your smartphone.

Guests staying at The James Nomad hotel in New York City can now challenge themselves to unplug with a technology-free stay that gets you 10% off of the room rate for every night you go without it.

The Digital Detox package prompts guests to lock up their cell phones and other electronic devices at the front desk upon arrival to the hotel. They’re assigned a room that’s stripped of technology — no TV, laptop or alarm clock — to make sure guests can take full advantage of wellness options like guided meditation or yoga without any distractions.

“It came about from guest feedback that they weren’t partaking in our wellness programs. We said, ‘we should take away their phones,’” James La Russo, a senior manager at The James Nomad, tells Moneyish of getting guests to stay present instead of glued to their phones during their stay.

Packages begin at $299 a night, and also include wellness perks like a complimentary session at Inscape, a modern meditation studio nearby the hotel, and a choice of books you can preselect before you arrive along with newspapers delivered daily.

The Digital Detox just launched this week so no one has completed the program just yet, but La Russo suspects it will also allow guests, particularly those traveling solo, to mingle with and meet ther travelers in real life.

“People end up using technology as a crutch. My parents generation would grab a cigarette, we grab our phone,” La Russo says, noting that the discount is one big way to incentivise people give up their gadgets.

And the respite from swiping, scrolling and selfie-taking is much needed. A study by analytics blog Flurry shows U.S. consumers spend about 4 hours, 15 minutes on their cell phones each day. What’s more, a 2014 study from the University of Virginia found that just being in the presence of mobile technologies — even if they’re not being used — has the potential to divert and distract individuals from face-to-face interactions.

And having your phone out can tax people’s ability to think, according to another study from the University of Texas. The researchers tasked 800 participants with tests like remembering a phone number and asked questions like “which of the following things does not belong with the rest” — both with a smartphone near them and with the smartphone in a different room. The result: People who’d been instructed to leave their cellphones in another room did better than those who had their phones either face down on a desk, in a purse, or in a pocket.

Constant screen time has also been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression, particularly among adolescents, other research has shown.

Like The James Nomad, other resorts have branded themselves as quiet escapes. At Lost Valley Ranch in Colorado’s Pike National Forest, you won’t find TVs, phone or even WiFi so if you need to make a call, you have to hike out to the main lodge. Guests are meant to enjoy amenities like the fireplaces and jacuzzi tubs. Other luxury hotels, meanwhile, have implemented spa treatments that deal with the negative impacts of technology. The Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York City offers a Digital Wellness Escape treatment for $255. The restorative treatment concentrates on the head, eyes, neck, shoulders, hands and feet to ease the strain and stress from frequent texting, swiping and excessive screen time. The treatment begins with a bath and then a targeted massage meant to correct imbalance caused the hunching over the computer or into your phone all day.

And restaurant owners in the hospitality space are getting fed up with customers glued to their cell phones too — so some have decided to give discounts to diners who ditch them at the door. At Sushi Lounge in Hoboken, New Jersey, management decided to start a “Reconnect Tuesday” offering a 20% off discount to those who put their phone in a box at the table and don’t pick it up until the check comes. Similarly, the staff at Lebro’s, an Italian restaurant near Buffalo in Getzville, New York, give 10% off every Sunday to people who put their phones in the bread basket a waiter or waitress covers with a napkin until the end of the meal.

“You notice everyone is sitting around and not communicating with each other, 90% of the time people have their phones out,” says Maura Pidanick, a server, of why her boss decided to sign off on the no phone bill. “It’s a family restaurant, so my boss thought it was a nice idea.”

The movement to digitally detox has gone global. In the UK, up to 320,000 people did their part to try and tone down their smart phone use by ditching social media apps during “Scroll Free September” following an announcement by The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) calling on young people to cut down their phone usage.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved