A new "Got Milk" ad campaign shows kids struggling with their schedules. (Youtube screenshot/California Milk Processor Board)

The struggle is real at any age.

Many school-age children are taking on more schoolwork and extracurricular activities than ever as college admissions become more competitive, and the “Got Milk?” campaign that the Gallegos United agency is rolling out with the California Milk Processor Board plays on this by showing a group of kids grappling with universal work-life problems while knocking back pints of milk.

After all, six in 10 kids participate in sports, music or some other club or activity outside of school, according to the most recent Census data. (In fact, parents are dropping $1,001 a year on their middle school-aged kids’ school supplies, music instrument rentals, sports equipment, etc., according to the most recent Huntington Bank Backpack Index.) And high school teachers assign an average of 3.5 hours of homework a week, according to a 2014 survey — and considering the average student takes five different classes, that can add up to 17.5 hours a week. Middle school teachers are assigning about 3.2 hours of homework each week, and kindergarten through fifth grades get about 2.9 hours each week.

So the new $16 million dollar “Got Milk” campaign in English and Spanish, which is being targeted at millennial California families, frames the day-to-day obstacles school-age children struggle with “through the lens of a demanding 9 to 5 blue-collar job,” the agency explained in a press release, including “back-to-back extracurricular activities” and “cheek-pinching relatives.”

The adult way to decompress from a hard day’s work is to belly up to a bar and savor a couple of cold beers or cocktails. In the first spot for the new “You Can Always Count on Milk” campaign, however, a couple of elementary school-age girls and a boy meet at a diner, where a waitress plunks down tall glasses of milk in front of them.

“Long day?” the first girl asks, as the second explains it was Take Your Kid to Work Day, and her dad is a research analyst. “You fill in the blanks,” she says.

“I had to build a diorama of the Jurassic Period,” gripes her friend, while the boy complains that his allowance negotiations aren’t going well. “My parents are low-balling me,” he says, before leaving early because he’s got scouts leading into taekwondo. “I’m so slammed today!” he remarks, a milk mustache on his lip, before heading out the door.

Another spot shows a boy leaning against a jukebox with a pint glass of milk. “I’m just gonna say it: I don’t trust a man who doesn’t drink milk,” he says, before toasting the camera with his glass. And one of the ads in Spanish shows a boy making his way through a networking gauntlet of hand-shaking and hair-tousling relatives at a backyard party, while two other kids sipping milk look on with sympathy.

The new ad campaign is paired with a revamped gotmilk.com website that features milk-based recipes and nutrition advice.

And the dairy milk industry needs to get creative: Sales of dairy milk are down 15% since 2012, Mintel reported, as plant-based milks like soy, almond and cashew have become more popular. U.S. non-dairy milk sales have jumped 61% since 2012 and hit more than $2.1 billion last year.

“No matter how tough daily life can get for the average kid, milk — familiar, dependable and trustworthy — is the one thing they can continue to count on,” the agency added in its release.

“The biggest consumers of milk have always been kids, so it was important to us to develop a campaign that leveraged them,” Harvey Marco, chief creative officer and co-president at Gallegos United, told Ad Age.

