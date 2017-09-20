It’s where Bobbi Brown went to Be Who She Was.

The eponymous founder of Bobbi Brown cosmetics has had quite a year. She left the cult brand she created after a quarter century and has since helped her husband renovate a New Jersey hotel he owns and launched her JustBobbi series of merchandise boutiques at Lord & Taylor. Her latest move: She just put her Colorado vacation ranch up for sale.

Located in Mountain Village, a ski resort town that’s a six-hour drive from Denver, the seven-bedroom pad sits on a half-acre land. Constructed in 2000 in a contemporary log cabin style, the single family home has a stone and natural wood façade. It includes seven-and-a-half bathrooms and is advertised as an easy walk to downtown Mountain Village and the ski gondola.

Additionally, the holiday pad is equipped with six fireplaces, a kitchen with a marble-topped island and stainless steel appliances and numerous chandeliers. There’s also in-floor heating.

Other vacationy features in the house include a ski locker room, a giant hot tub, sauna, steam shower and a large game room for the clan. Also on the “family legacy property” is a two-car garage, with open-air space for three more vehicles.

Brown actually listed her retreat over a year ago for $6.5 million, so the new $6.25 million asking price represents a relative bargain. Denise Scanlon with Telluride Properties has the listing.

