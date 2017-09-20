(Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

It’s been a year of change for the makeup mogul, who’s letting her Colorado ski ranch go

It’s where Bobbi Brown went to Be Who She Was.

The eponymous founder of Bobbi Brown cosmetics has had quite a year. She left the cult brand she created after a quarter century and has since helped her husband renovate a New Jersey hotel he owns and launched her JustBobbi series of merchandise boutiques at Lord & Taylor. Her latest move: She just put her Colorado vacation ranch up for sale.

Located in Mountain Village, a ski resort town that’s a six-hour drive from Denver, the seven-bedroom pad sits on a half-acre land. Constructed in 2000 in a contemporary log cabin style, the single family home has a stone and natural wood façade. It includes seven-and-a-half bathrooms and is advertised as an easy walk to downtown Mountain Village and the ski gondola.

Additionally, the holiday pad is equipped with six fireplaces, a kitchen with a marble-topped island and stainless steel appliances and numerous chandeliers. There’s also in-floor heating.

Other vacationy features in the house include a ski locker room, a giant hot tub, sauna, steam shower and a large game room for the clan. Also on the “family legacy property” is a two-car garage, with open-air space for three more vehicles.

Also read: Here’s a sneak peek at Cindy Crawford’s new $12 million Beverly Hills mansion

Brown actually listed her retreat over a year ago for $6.5 million, so the new $6.25 million asking price represents a relative bargain. Denise Scanlon with Telluride Properties has the listing.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved