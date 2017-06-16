The home of the Big Mac is going Big Guac.

McDonald’s has added guacamole to the menu, and many customers are lovin’ it.

Everything tastes better with a side of #guacamole 😋🥑 #tryityoulllikeit #SignatureCraftedRecipes #guaceverything

A post shared by McDonald's Team Gomez (@mcdteamgomez) on

McDonald’s new Pico Guacamole mashes together Hass avocados with Roma tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, serrano peppers, salt, garlic and cilantro. It will be spread on a handful of its Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches, including the Artisan Grilled Chicken and the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, at no extra cost on the $4.99 and up sammies.

The Golden Arches is the latest mainstream restaurant chain giving our avocado toast-obsessed population something to guac about. Starbucks began hawking pre-packaged organic avocado spread this spring, which customers can spread on a bagel for just less than $4 a sammie. Customers have flocked to Chipotle for guacamole, and Chick-Fil-A features an avocado lime ranch dressing. Burger King rolled out a California Whopper with avocado spread and Swiss cheese a few years ago, but it’s no longer on the menu. And Brooklyn has even opened an avocado-only restaurant called the Avocaderia.

See: Holy guacamole! Rising avocado costs

But Americans are gobbling so many avocados now that prices for the fruit have hit at an all-time high. Just before Cinco de Mayo, the average price for an individual avocado jumped to $1.25 a pop – and up to $1.50 for organic avocados, or between $1 and $2 more than last year. Chipotle was forced to raise the price of its guac by about 5% in one-fifth of its stores earlier this year, and Subway had to yank the trendy ingredient off the menu. 

