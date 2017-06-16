McDonald's joins Starbucks in adding avocado spreads to the menu. (Floortje/iStock)

McDonald’s joins Starbucks and Chipotle in adding guacamole to the menu

The home of the Big Mac is going Big Guac.

McDonald’s has added guacamole to the menu, and many customers are lovin’ it.

Everything tastes better with a side of #guacamole 😋🥑 #tryityoulllikeit #SignatureCraftedRecipes #guaceverything A post shared by McDonald's Team Gomez (@mcdteamgomez) on May 17, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

@McDonalds pico guacamole sandwhich has become my new obsession but than again anything with guacamole I love. 😋 — Jazmin 🤘💋🖖 (@jazzzy_1993) June 13, 2017

@McDonalds OMG the pico guacamole grilled chick sandwich is the best chicken sandwich ever!!! #sogood #picoguac — Jessica Reyes (@Rey0313) June 2, 2017

McDonald’s new Pico Guacamole mashes together Hass avocados with Roma tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, serrano peppers, salt, garlic and cilantro. It will be spread on a handful of its Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches, including the Artisan Grilled Chicken and the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, at no extra cost on the $4.99 and up sammies.

Opening new doors to inspired flavor & ingredients, meet our new Pico Guacamole Sandwich. pic.twitter.com/m4eE6oSJPh — McDonald's Las Vegas (@McDonaldsVegas) June 13, 2017

The Golden Arches is the latest mainstream restaurant chain giving our avocado toast-obsessed population something to guac about. Starbucks began hawking pre-packaged organic avocado spread this spring, which customers can spread on a bagel for just less than $4 a sammie. Customers have flocked to Chipotle for guacamole, and Chick-Fil-A features an avocado lime ranch dressing. Burger King rolled out a California Whopper with avocado spread and Swiss cheese a few years ago, but it’s no longer on the menu. And Brooklyn has even opened an avocado-only restaurant called the Avocaderia.

See: Holy guacamole! Rising avocado costs

But Americans are gobbling so many avocados now that prices for the fruit have hit at an all-time high. Just before Cinco de Mayo, the average price for an individual avocado jumped to $1.25 a pop – and up to $1.50 for organic avocados, or between $1 and $2 more than last year. Chipotle was forced to raise the price of its guac by about 5% in one-fifth of its stores earlier this year, and Subway had to yank the trendy ingredient off the menu.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved