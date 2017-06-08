We listen to the label. (igorr1/iStock)

Research shows well-written descriptions make customers pay more for a bottle – and even like the taste better.

Read this and weep: If a wine bottle tells you to like it, you probably will.

A consumer study at the University’s School of Agriculture, Food and Wine reveals that a well-written label can make us to like the taste of the wine better – and even pay up to 37% more for it.

More than 100 regular white wine drinkers did a blind tasting of a chardonnay, a riesling and a sauvignon blanc.

A week later, they were given the same three wines in bottles with a very basic sensory descriptions of the wines. For example, “This mouth filling, golden coloured Chardonnay displays aromas and flavours of honey, dried apricots, vanilla, butterscotch and oak, all prominent in the long finish.”

They then unknowingly sipped the same three wines yet again, but this time they were poured from bottles printed with more elaborate information like the wine’s history and flowery language highlighting the quality of the wine. For example, “The satisfying velvety creaminess of this wine lingers in the mouth.”

And the more information the wine drinkers were given about the vino, the more they loved it. They gave higher “liking” ratings, expressed more positive feelings of being “contented, happy and warm-hearted” after sipping them.

They were also willing to spend more on the bottles that suggested they should: 21% more for the sauvignon blanc, 29% more for the riesling, and 37% more for the chardonnay. And considering the average price for a standard-sized 750-milliliter bottle of wine is now $10 in the U.S., according to Nielsen, that can range from paying $2 to $4 more per bottle. If you’d normally pay $30 for a bottle, you’re talking an extra $6 to $12. That can be the price of a second bottle of wine.

“Wine descriptions also influence our whole wine consumption experience,” wrote project leader Sue Bastian, an associate professor at the University of Adelaide.

The study authors suggested that winemakers should even getting customers involved in label description optimisation.

