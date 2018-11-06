How to handle the pressure of being asked about your next chapter, like ‘The New Girl’ star Deschanel has done

Actress Zooey Deschanel is creating new roles for herself.

After seven years of playing the bubbly and quirky teacher Jess on Fox’s hit comedy series “The New Girl,” the mom of two is enjoying some much-needed free time to explore passions outside of Hollywood, despite the pressure of being constantly asked “what’s next?”

“I want to work, but in a way that’s really meaningful, so, I’m being choosy and I’m spending time with my family, that’s been an amazing luxury,” Deschanel, 38, told Moneyish at an event in New York City. “I spent seven years on a show, and I had less time to do that sort of thing.”

Deschanel has been in the spotlight since her breakthrough role in “Mumford” in 1999, which jump started her acting career starring in a number of blockbusters including “Almost Famous” alongside Kate Hudson, holiday cult classic “Elf,” and the indie rom-com “500 Days of Summer.” The Los Angeles native also pursued a singing career with the band She and Him, and in 2011 she landed the lead on “The New Girl,” working her way up to a producer on the show that ran for seven seasons before ending earlier this year. She’s staying grounded with her latest initiative, The Farm Project, with her husband Jacob Pechenik in Austin, which empowers people to question where their food comes from, connect with farmers on how it’s produced and learn how to grow their own.

Deschanel stressed the importance of taking a step back after coming off a big project, or in her case, a show, before making your next move.

“If you’re a creative, you need to take time to sort of fill up the vessel with things that inspire you. If you don’t then you have nothing to give at work,” she said, at the launch of The Purpose Project by Capital One event at the New York Public Library recently. “If you’re creative you won’t have any ideas if you don’t go and do things that are restorative, that are exciting and that are inspiring to you.”

Other successful women like Deschanel are also carefully plotting what they decide to pursue next in their careers. In October, Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn announced her retirement from the sport. She admitted that she didn’t really know what’d she’d do immediately after, but assured it would be something great.

“I just know that I’ll work hard at whatever it is I decide to do, and with that work ethic I can be successful,” she told People.

And if the idea of not knowing what career milestone you’ll climb next seems daunting, having a long-term dream, or goal in mind, can help, Sheryl Sandberg advised during a Quora Q&A. “Ask yourself how you can improve and what you’re afraid to do,” she said.

Career experts agree that it’s important to take a minute to reflect on what you’ve done so you can figure out how to move forward.

“Rather than stress out about next moves, take time to recognize what you accomplished and learned about what worked well and what you would have done differently,” Sarah Stoddard, a spokesperson at job search and employee review company GlassDoor.com said. “This moment of reflection is key for career progression.”

Stoddard says you could leverage personal and professional networks to ask for advice on all the opportunities that are in your wheelhouse.

“Sometimes it can be overwhelming to figure out a new direction, so take things one step at a time, do your research and reflect on past experience on what you enjoyed doing, to help inform what you should do next,” she explained.

Deschanel says she’s made a name for herself not by listening to what others thought she should do next, but by taking opportunities when they came her way, she said.

“I actually left college after one year and afterwards so many people said ‘you need to go back.’ All these friends of my parents would say, ‘well, you dropped out of school.’ I knew that it was the right thing for me because I was getting opportunities. That was the moment. I sort of feel the same way about this. If somebody expects me to do something that’s not right for me in the moment, they don’t know me well enough to know that that’s not a truthful or meaningful thing for me.”

