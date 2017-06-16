Whole Foods shoppers bag very different groceries from Amazon shoppers. (LPETTET/iStock)

We buy Kind bars and Keurig cups from Amazon, avocados and apples from Whole Foods

Amazon bought Whole Foods, but customers are buying very different things from both brands.

In light of the $13.4 billion deal that brings the upscale organic grocer under the discount online retailer’s wing, Moneyish took a look at what shoppers are bagging from each store.

As you might expect, we’re more likely to pick up fresh ingredients like avocados, chicken breasts and Honeycrisp apples from Whole Foods, while Amazon shoppers are stocking up Keurig instant coffee cups, Kind bars and nutritional supplements in bulk.

Merging the two brands can introduce the stores to new customers. “Fresh foods are the final frontier for Amazon,” said David Portalatin, a food industry analyst at The NPD Group. “This deal gives them credibility with consumers and a major foothold in that space.”

The sale will also introduce shoppers from each brand to new products, according to Bankrate.com senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick.

“This will be a good deal for consumers, including those who might not have been doing business with Whole Foods in the past, either because of its positioning in the organic branding space or because prices have been seen as high,” he said in a statement. “Amazon can be expected to work to deliver better value to grocery customers, both online and within the brick-and-mortar space.”

Here are the 10 best-sellers in Amazon’s grocery & gourmet foods department as of press time, compared to the 2016 best sellers at Whole Foods.

AMAZON BEST SELLERS, GROCERY & GOURMET FOODS

1. The Original Donut Shop Regular Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pods, Medium Roast Coffee, 72 count, $28.79

2. KIND Nuts and Spices Bar, Dark Chocolate/Nuts/Sea Salt, 12 count, $13.79

3. San Francisco Bay OneCup, Fog Chaser, 80 Count Single Serve Coffee, $31.99

4. Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge, 2.03 pounds, $22

5. Glaceau Smartwater Vapor Distilled Water, 33.8-ounce, 6 pack, $9.99

6. San Francisco Bay OneCup, French Roast, 80 Count Single Serve Coffee, $23.99

7. FIJI Natural Artesian Water, 500 milliliter bottles, 24 pack, $24.89

8. Gatorade Original Thirst Quencher Variety Pack, 20 ounce bottles, 12 pack, $9.99

9. Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, 16 ounce, $10.47

10. KIND Bars, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, 12 count, $14.94

WHOLE FOODS BEST SELLERS

1. Hass avocados, $2.50 each (or $2.79 each for organic)

2. Apples, specifically Fuji (94 cents each) and Honeycrisp ($1.98 each)

3. 365 Everyday Value Dill Pickle Potato Chips, $2.99

4. Whole Foods Market Potato & Pea Samosas, $2.69 for 8 samosas

5. Whole Foods Market Lime Italian Sparkling Water, $4.39 per 6 pack

6. 365 Everyday Value Organic Riced Cauliflower (Frozen), $2.99

7. 365 Everyday Value Coconut Water, $3.29 for a Liter

8. Grass-Fed Ground Beef, $12.09 a pound

9. 365 Everyday Value Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets, $5.19 a pound

10. Farmed salmon, $16.49 a pound

