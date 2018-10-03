Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Mark Zuckerberg top the new Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans

That’s rich — the 10 richest people in the country are men.

Forbes debuted its annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, all of whom have a record-breaking combined total net worth of $2.9 trillion, up from $2.7 trillion in 2017, across industries such as finance, technology, food and beverage. And women are prominently missing from the list, particularly in the top 10.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos takes the No. 1 spot, as his fortune surged $78.5 billion in one year to a net worth of $160 billion – the list’s highest ever. Microsoft’s Bill Gates, worth $97 billion, who held the top spot for 24 years in a row, ranks second. In third, there’s business magnate and investor Warren Buffett, worth $88.3 billion, followed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at No. 4 with a net worth of $61 billion, despite having $10 billion less in wealth than he had a year ago, Forbes reported. And the fifth spot goes to Larry Ellison, founder of software firm Oracle, who is worth $58.4 billion.

The first female on the list doesn’t appear until No. 12. That would be Alice Walton, Walmart heiress, who is the richest woman in the country with $44.9 billion. Other well-off women to make the list include Jacqueline Mars, heiress and investor of the Mars candy company, at No. 18 with $24 billion. And Abigail Johnson, president and CEO at Fidelity Investments, places No. 28 with $17.3 billion. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey comes in at No. 298 with $2.8 billion.

These are the 10 richest women in America

Alice Walton Walmart $44.9 billion Jacqueline Mars Mars candy, pet food $24 billion Laurene Powell Jobs Apple, Disney $20.5 billion Abigail Johnson Money management $17.3 billion Blair Parry-Okeden Media, automotive $9.3 billion Pauline MacMillan Keinath Cargill $7.8 billion Christy Walton Walmart $7.2 billion Diane Hendricks Roofing $6.8 billion Ann Walton Kroenke Walmart $6.5 billion Diannine Avara, Milane Frantz, Randa Williams (siblings). Pipelines $6.2 billion each

The lack in female representation on the list is perhaps due to the gender disparity of female CEOS leading Fortune 500 companies — where just 24 are women. What’s more, that number is down 25% from last year’s record-breaking 32 female CEOs. The reason for the drop is that more than one third of Fortune 500 female CEOs left their posts in the last year, including seasoned execs like Avon’s Sheri McCoy and Campbell Soup Co.’s Denise Morrison, according to Fortune.

The youngest member on the Forbes 400 list is Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, who is worth $2.3 billion at just 28 years old. He’s one of 12 people on the Forbes list that are under 40, including In-N-Out burger chain president and list newcomer Lynsi Snyder, who is the youngest woman in the ranking at 36 with $3 billion.

Meanwhile, President Trump slipped down on the list to be the 259th wealthiest person in the U.S. with $3.1 billion, according to Forbes. Political office hasn’t been lucrative for him; he was ranked as No. 122 in 2014, before he launched his presidential campaign, and last year he fell to No. 248.

The average net worth of someone on the list hit $7.2 billion, a record high that’s up from last year’s $6.7 billion. In stark contrast, the average Americans’ wealth exceeds $301,000 per adult, according to a report from Credit Suisse Global Wealth. And it’s worth noting that the median wage for workers in the U.S. was $857 per week, or $44,564 per year in 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is a full list of Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans

