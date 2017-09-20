(David Becker)

The tech giant is set to release wearable glasses and a new home security camera, according to a new report.

Amazon is putting its thinking cap on.

The tech and retail giant is developing a range of new products that seem inspired by a spy novel, according to reporting by the Financial Times. One of those products will be wearable glasses integrating the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, and another will be a home security camera that works with its Echo collection of devices. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Moneyish request for comment on these reports.

The glasses,“which would tether wirelessly to a smartphone,” are “designed to look like a regular pair of spectacles” so they can be “worn comfortably and unobtrusively,” FT reports, citing its sources. “A bone-conduction audio system would allow the wearer to hear Alexa without having to insert headphones into their ears.” Bone construction allows you to hear sound through vibrations in the bones in your face, according to reports.

Bone conduction is a feature that appears to be unique to Amazon in the high-tech glasses space, but these new specs may be devoid of some features on the original Google forerunner of this industry, Google Glass. Namely, those features not present in the Amazon model include a small square screen and five megapixel camera, which Google built into its glasses when they debuted about four years ago.

As far as the home security camera goes, Amazon is said to be augmenting its “Smart Home” collection of products by developing an Internet-enabled home security camera that could complement its existing $229 Echo Show device. The Echo Show is a display system that can aggregate the feeds from other security cameras and enable users keep tabs on what’s happening in and around their homes. Precise details are yet to be released on how the new home security camera and Echo Show will support one another.

At least one of the two products, if not both, may hit the market this year, according to FT. It’s unclear what their price points will be, but the Amazon Echo is a popular commodity — previous estimates put the number of Amazon Echo units in circulation worldwide at more than five million, and CNBC reported earlier this year that the Amazon Alexa brand could ultimately represent $10 billion in value by 2020.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved