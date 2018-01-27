Americans will spend $15.3 billion celebrating the Super Bowl

Don’t drop the ball on saving money for your Super Bowl celebration.

More than 100 million people will likely watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots in Minneapolis this year. And they’ll be spending big for their Super Bowl LII celebrations — an estimated $15.3 billion, or $81.17 per person, according to the National Retail Federation.

“Compared to other sporting events throughout the year, the Super Bowl takes the cake for the highest spending,” Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot tells Moneyish. “Due to the fact that the Super Bowl is not just a sports game, it’s a social event, Americans go all out to ensure the best possible experience.”

Indeed, of those tuning in, 61% will spend money on food. The biggest expense food-wise will be pizza– with viewers planning to spend an average of $31 on pizza alone. They’ll drop plenty on things like chips and pretzels too: Women will spend $37 on snacks while men will spend just $26 to nosh that night. And at $45 per person, millennials will spend almost double the amount on snacks as non-millennials will.

When it comes to booze, men will spend an average of $45 on alcohol, while women plan to spend $42 on drinks. Viewers in the Midwest will spend the most to imbibe during the game with an average of $47, West coasters and Southerners will spend $44 on alcohol and folks in the Northeast $41.

Food and drink aren’t the only things football fans will empty their pockets for. Americans in the market for new clothing, uniforms and jerseys will spend an average of $80 on new duds for the face-off, and one in ten people will purchase a new television for the event.

So how do you save? Here are four hacks you should try.

Get your pizza — for free or on the cheap. Pizza Hut has announced that they will provide free pizza for those with their smartphone loyalty app, if the record for fastest touchdown is broken on game day. If that doesn’t happen, Papa John’s Pizza is offering a buy any pizza, get one free promotion.

Buy a big screen — at a big discount. Stores like Best Buy and B&H have started lowering prices on 4K TVs just in time for game day. Save 25% on your big screen purchase at Best Buy or set up your home theater and save over $1,000 on televisions from B&H.

Show your team spirit — with some snazzy decor. Arts and crafts superstore Michael’s offers an array of football-themed stickers, plates, beads and treat toppers to help make your soiree super special. Shop in store or online through Saturday and receive 40% off with the promo code 40MAKE12118.

Grill your own food — with a new BBQ. You don’t have to empty your pockets ordering in. Treat yourself to a new grill on sale at Lowe’s through the weekend and give yourself a gift that keeps on giving throughout the year.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved