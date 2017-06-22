(Trulia)

There’s a palatial home in the Hamptons on sale for $145 million

These home are money.

A vacation home recently hit the market with a staggering price tag of $145 million — and that’s expensive even for already pricey Southampton, New York. The average price of a home there is a cool $1,995,000. “It’s all about location, location, location,” says Katie Gallagher, a public relations specialist at Trulia. Real estate in Southampton is so expensive, she says, because the town boasts huge properties that are within driving distance of New York.

In fact, being within a two-hour drive from a major metropolitan area, she states, is the main requirement for the country’s wealthiest vacation destinations, which include Carmel, California; Avalon, New Jersey; and South Chatham, Massachusetts. Also desirable, Gallagher says, is private beach access, as well as 360-degree views of the water from the house. Outdoor barbecue pits and indoor spas don’t hurt either.

Below are the five most expensive vacation homes on the market today, according to Trulia.

Oceanfront estate in South Hampton, NY

Price: $145,000,000



Originally built in the early 1900s by the legendary architect Stanford White, this four-acre beachfront property boasts a main residence and a guesthouse totaling 22,000-square-feet of living space. To compliment the two houses, there are two pools, one of them Olympic-sized, as well as a tennis court, a home theater, and a massage room. Your neighbors will include Kelly Ripa, Steven Spielberg, Martha Stewart and Jennifer Lopez. Estimated monthly mortgage payments are an eye-popping $809,164.

Beachside craftsman in Carmel, CA

Price: $15,000,000

Tech entrepreneurs may want to change the world, but when it comes to exclusive vacation homes, they’re like anyone else: They want to be near the ocean. This stone estate, which was built in 2011 in the craftsman style, is located just three blocks from Carmel Beach in Carmel, a favorite vacation spot for people in the Bay Area. Features include two guest suites, private gardens, and an art studio.

Architectural gem in the desert of Rancho Mirage, CA

Price: $16,500,000



In a desert town where the average price of a home is $499,000, this 14,000-square-foot home stands out. Designed by Palm Desert-based architects Prest-Vuksic, the estate makes up for a lack of ocean views with sweeping vistas of the Santa Rosa Mountains. The 13,800-square-foot modern house comes fully finished, with polished interior design and site-specific art installations.

New England castle in Chatham, MA

Price: $19,995,000



Located in the elbow of Cape Cod, this castle boasts 10,974 square feet of living space spanning three levels. The six-bedroom property also includes a banquet-sized dining room, eleven-seat theater, wine cave and circular carriage house. The estate has views of the Nantucket Sound that even Taylor Swift in her Watch Hill getaway would envy.

Bay view beach home in Avalon, NJ

Price: $9,900,000



Not even Superstorm Sandy could drive down prices in Avalon, where the average home costs $1,149,000. This eight-bedroom estate offers something many properties in the area can’t — unobstructed water views without the pollution of beachgoers or other houses. Located on the bay overlooking a vast wildlife preserve, the house feels like it’s on undiscovered territory. Features include a saltwater pool, a wraparound screened in porch, a private dock, as well as close proximity to both New York and Philadelphia.

