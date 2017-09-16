(Josh Edelson)

24-karat gold, black diamonds, and other ways to bling out your phone

This is how to seriously bling out your smartphone.

With Apple’s announcement this week that a range of new iPhones are set to hit the market this fall — namely the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the brand new iPhone X — high-end designers are creating jaw-dropping cases with prices to match.

One company based in London and Dubai, Gold Genie, will encase iPhone X’s in 24 karat gold, rose gold, or platinum, for $3,587. For that pretty penny, you’ll also receive a cherry oak display box and certificate of authenticity.

With iPhone X’s set to be priced at $999, these outer coatings from Gold Genie cost more than three times the phone itself. And they aren’t the only way to spend a ton of money to upgrade your iPhone’s encasement. Here are five more dazzling cases that have hit the market in recent years:

1. The “Lux iPhone X Ingot 250” — a name that sounds more like an exotic sports car than an iPhone case — is fashioned from 250 grams of solid 22 karat gold. According to manufacturer Brikk.com, the case will ship as of January 2018, so you can start salivating now. The one snag is that the case costs $69,995. Not so golden anymore.

2. If you’re a collector looking for something more understated, you might want to consider the Gresso Titanium Edition case, made from grade-5 titanium, which comes in both gunmetal gray and jet black. The cases fit all three new iPhone models — the 8, 8 Plus, and X — with the gray version retailing for $4,000, and the black one for $5,000. Only 999 of each color will be produced, and will be engraved with a numeral marking noting the edition you own.

3. We’ve all seen the armbands that runners use to strap their phones to their biceps, but in 2013, Canadian jeweler Anita Mai Tan upgraded the wearable tech game to turn your iPhone case into a necklace. The company created the Dragon Spider Case especially for the iPhone 6, and it retailed for a price that’s more than most homes: $880,000. For that price tag, the case came encrusted with 2,000 black diamonds, an 18 karat gold coating, and reportedly took 16 months construct by hand.

4. The most expensive case on our list is also for the iPhone 6, and designed by luxury brand Alexander Amosu, famed for diamond-encrusted phone cases. At an extraordinary $2.7 million, it came with 6,000 diamonds and a gold-embossed Alexander Amosu logo on the back. It came in a limited series and took two months to prepare — considerably less than the 16 months necessary for $880,000 case on our list.

