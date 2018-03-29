Saucony and Dunkin' Donuts have teamed up for a sweet new pair of $110 sneakers for the Boston Marathon. (Dunkin' Donuts)

Saucony’s Dunkin’ Donuts sneaker leads a pack of new pairs from Nike, Brooks, Puma and Fila.

Now America really does run on Dunkin’.

This year’s Saucony Boston Marathon sneaker, the Kinvara 9, has partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts for a pair of sweet kicks that celebrate a runner’s love of coffee and doughnuts.

The running shoes have been dipped in Dunkin’s signature orange, hot pink, magenta and white hues, with a sprinkled doughnut on the heels and more sprinkles scattered toward the toe. The insoles are printed with pictures of hot and iced coffees, and each pair even comes in a shoebox similar to the orange and white Dunkin’ Donuts box you’d get if you ordered a dozen doughnuts.

The tasty trainers also feature the basic Kinvara 9’s lightweight Everun foam cushioning to balance support with speed. The limited-edition shoes are available for preorder for $110 at saucony.com.

They’re not the only new kicks on the block. Check out these five other fun pairs of sneakers from sports teams, celebrities and even anime characters about to hit shelves.

Nike just dropped its new Air Max 270s with juicy “hot punch” and “total orange” heel for $150. The brand’s biggest heel bag yet promises “a super soft ride.” Or HQ Trivia addicts can shoot for a limited edition pair of Air Max 270s that have been created exclusively for winners of the wildly popular digital trivia game, Sneakernews.com reports. They feature the HQ logo on the heel tap and an indigo blue heel in the app’s signature color.

Steelers fans should get a kick out of Brooks’ limited edition Launch 5 sneakers for the Pittsburgh Marathon on May 6. While the black and yellow palette is a nod to all of the city’s sports teams, the fluffy Terrible Towelish tongue pays lip service to the Steelers. This shoe also packs foot-friendly features such as breathable upper mesh and Brooks’ signature DNA cushioning technology. The $99.99 sneakers are available exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

This is funny. Brooks offers a limited edition black and yellow running shoe, the Launch 5. https://t.co/QjdSyLvcLY — Lars-A. Kuehn (@Risky_Arbitrage) March 27, 2018

Come and get it, Selena Gomez fans — the singer’s first collaboration as brand ambassador for Puma is this the Phenom Lux white leather sneaker with gold accents for $110. The shoe drops on April 6 at us.puma.com. And sales will benefit the Lupus Research Alliance. Gomez disclosed last year that she has been privately struggling with lupus.

Selena Gomez has teamed up with Puma to design the “Phenom Lux” shoe with matching socks that will benefit The Lupus Research Alliance.Puma will donate $100,000 from sales to Lupus Alliance Research! The Phenom Lux sneakers ($110) & socks ($14) will be released on April 6, 2018. pic.twitter.com/izqYDaVjrN — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) March 29, 2018

Skechers is bringing its anime “One Piece” collection, which is based on a bestselling manga series of the same name, to the U.S. this July. The chunky D’Lites high tops had been exclusive to South Korea and China, but North American “One Piece” fans can soon snag a pair of the sneaks in contrasting colors of teal and orange, or pink and red, which run for $120 online.

one piece x skechers go off i might have to cop pic.twitter.com/h6Df3yEMo1 — 𝖘𝖐𝖎𝖓 & 𝖇𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘 (@ihatepossums) March 22, 2018

Or Pokemon Go fans can catch ‘em all – and actually look cool doing it – in these white leather Pokemon Fila low-tops with velcro straps. The tongues are tagged with Pokeballs, and the heels feature fun Pokemon imagery, like favorite character Pikachu. The only catch: They’re currently only available in South Korea in April (price to be announced), with no news yet on whether you’re coming stateside, as well.

