You’re probably being cheap and you don’t even know it

Many of us tip hotel housekeeping wrong. Instead of tipping them a few bucks at the end of your stay, you should be tipping them $1 – $2 each day. The reason: Staff changes from day to day, and tipping in a lump sum at the end of your stay might mean giving money to a person who hasn’t been cleaning your room. Watch this “Hack Your Life” video for more helpful tips on tipping.

