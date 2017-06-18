Forget first class, these people need their own planes

These flashy jets don’t fly under the radar.

Flying private is one thing, flying like a king is another. A report released by Air Charter Service details the over-the-top specialized aircraft used by some of the world’s most powerful leaders—and it will make you never want to fly commercial again.

Robert Henry, a private jet pilot, tells Moneyish that big fancy airplanes can actually have some disadvantages. “In general, smaller business jets can fly higher because they weigh less and they have a better thrust-to-weight ratio. The main benefits of flying higher include weather and turbulence avoidance and possibly more favorable winds,” says Henry.

Still, that doesn’t stop the rich and famous from flying their small city-sized jets.

Donald Trump

Before he had Air Force One at his disposal, President Trump traveled the world on his personal Boeing 757. Complete with two bedrooms, a dining room, gold accents and a marble bathroom—Trump’s jet spares no cost when it comes to customization. Embossed pillows and cushions with his family crest are among the decorative details inside the nearly $100,000,000 plane that also features a home-style theater with a 57-inch television screen.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Why have one plane when you can have a fleet of 14? As one of the richest people on the planet, it’s no surprise that the Emir of Qatar often flies with no less than a 1,000-person entourage when he’s on official business. According to Air Charter Service, the cost of each of his planes is a staggering $100,000,000.

Hassanal Bolkiah

The Sultan of Brunei travels on an Airbus A340-212 that’s been dubbed the “Flying Palace.” The over-the-top cabin is decorated with precious metals, gems, valuable wood, Lalique crystal and features sinks made out of solid gold. One of his other jumbo jets, a 747-400, has gold faucets, a golden throttle in the cockpit and carpet made entirely of silk.

Angela Merkel

The Chancellor of Germany’s private Airbus A340-313X is known as Konrad Adenauer, after the first Chancellor of Germany, and can accommodate about 150 passengers. Apartments with showers, bedrooms, offices and a conference room with video communication equipment can all be found inside the modest cabin. The plane’s $300 million dollar price tag also includes the IFF (identification, friend or foe) system, systems of missile defense and additional fuel tanks for travel up to 8,400 miles.

Floyd Mayweather

With a $340 million dollar net worth, it’s no surprise that Floyd “Money” Mayweather flies the friendly skies in one of his two private jets, Air Mayweather 1 and Air Mayweather 2. The second plane, a Gulfstream III has 14 white leather seats—four of which can be turned into a bed. Gold cup holders, embroidered pillowcases and a fully stocked kitchen are among the perks found inside the boxer’s flying machine.

Tyler Perry

The $125 million dollar Gulfstream III owned by actor, producer and director Tyler Perry has a customized theater on board with special lighting, electronically controlled cool mood window shades, a 42-inch HD LCD screen and multiple Blu-ray players. Perry’s plane also has a formal dining room, a modern kitchen and a private VIP bedroom.

Roman Abramovich

The three Boeing jets that belong to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich each have distinctive qualities, but his Boeing 767-33AER has a banquet hall with accommodations for 30 people, a kitchen and a lavish cabin made of precious metals and highly polished woods and chestnut tables. Bandit, as it’s known because of it’s slanting stripes near the cockpit, also has a $2 million dollar anti-ballistic defense system, guest rooms with double beds and plush leather chairs.

For the pilots of these jumbo jets, the experience usually remains unchanged. “A customized cabin doesn’t imply any cockpit customization. A pilot flying the airline version would probably find the front office of the VIP version to be essentially the same, if manufactured in the same year,” says Henry.

