There’s plenty of guilty-pleasure ways to treat yourself this Valentine’s Day thanks to food chains rolling out heart-shaped treats and fashion brands delivering adorable merch in 50 shades of red. Here are some of Moneyish’s favorite picks.

Starbucks is giving its customers a latte love. The Seattle coffee chain has whipped up the new Cherry Mocha (a tall runs $4.25-$4.65) for the holiday, which blends espresso, mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup with steamed milk and whipped cream sprinkled with sugar and cocoa hearts. You can order the Cherry Mocha hot, iced or blended through Feb. 14. And the treats case will also tempt you with new Confetti Hearts Cake Pops ($2.25) and Heart Sugar Cookies ($2.45).

Rival Dunkin Donuts is dishing an array of heart-shaped delights, including the new Vanilla Truffle (with vanilla-flavored buttercreme), the Brownie Batter Crumble (filled with brownie batter) and Cupid’s Choice (filled with Bavarian Crème) for the suggested retail price of $1.09. But the piece de resistance is the $1.39 Lovestruck Donut — which is glazed with strawberry icing and topped with a chocolate drizzle arrow, plus a Lovestruck Munchkin placed in the center. Many Dunkin’ favorites – like the classic jelly donut or Boston Creme – will also get a pink or red icing makeover.

McDonald’s is challenging customers to prove how much they’re lovin’ their Big Macs by putting a $12,500 “Bling Mac” ring for up for grabs. Whoever tweets “the best, most creative vows of Big Mac burger love” can get their hands on the seven tiers of stackable rings made of 18-karat rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold, with ruby, tsavorite, sapphire, and Champagne diamond gem details fashioned after the burger’s ingredients.

Don’t get it twisted. Auntie Anne’s is hawking its heart-shaped pretzels for one day only on Valentine’s Day – but you won’t get its special buy one, get one free deal unless you download the My Pretzel Perks app by noon EST the day before, on Feb. 13. Try the Original pretzel (recommended with Hot Salsa Cheese Dip or Marinara Dip) or the Cinnamon Sugar pretzel with Sweet Glaze Dip for $3.29.

Drink pink with Baileys Irish Cream, which is raising the bar on romantic drinks with its new Strawberries & Cream blend available through April, or while supplies last, for $24.99. The tipple mixes the taste of fresh strawberries with Baileys’ signature creamy taste, and at 17% alcohol by volume, you’ll be drunk in love.

Lush’s Valentine’s Day collection of limited-edition bath bombs, soaps and massage bars look good enough to eat – but please don’t! Soothe sore muscles (or a sore heart) in a hot bath steeped with macaroon-shaped “bubbleroons” ($8.95) or a boat shaped “love boat” ($7.95) that will transform your tub into bubbly spa. Make your lips even more kissable with rose-colored lip scrubs ($9.95) and there’s even a unicorn horn-shaped bath bubble bar ($7.95).

Run love. Sarah Marie Design Studio’s Valentine’s Day-themed running gear will get your heart pumping. Remember those matching “Best Friend” heart necklaces you and your BFF would split as kids? Treat your Gal-entine to matching “Best Running Friends” pins ($14.50 – $26.00), tanks ($35) and long-sleeve zip-ups ($60), which feature that nostalgic split heart; one for you, and one for your running BFF. Or indulge in mugs, tees and iPhone cases ($20-$36) printed with candy hearts that read, “Leave Me Alone .. I’m Going Running.”

Find your solemate with Converse’s Valentine-theme red, pink, white and gold Chuck Taylors, some of which are marked down just in time to step up your sneaker game. Sequined platform low tops in pink or black are now $49.97 (from $75), and metallic canvas high tops in rose quartz, blue, gunmetal or gold are now $59.97 (from $65). Classic Chuck Taylor Converse All Stars are $50-$55 in rosy colors like “barely rose,” “hyper magenta” and traditional red and pink.

