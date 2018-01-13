Sony's Aibo is an upgrade to its robotic dog. (Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images)

Check out 8 of the most buzzworthy gadgets and wearables seen at the CES convention in Las Vegas.

What the tech?

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) descended on Las Vegas this week with hundreds of the cutting-edge smart home devices and wearables that fans have come to expect, including wall-sized TVs, self-driving cars and fitness trackers.

And then there were these: Burglar-proof doggie doors, robot suitcases that follow you across the airport and virtual reality kiosks that simulate time travel. Check out 8 of the coolest gadgets and gizmos that came out of CES, prices included where available.

The HiMirror Mini analyzes dark spots, red spots, wrinkles, roughness and more on your face, then keeps track of how your face looks from week to week. It looks like I have some things to work on. #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/hn8oFT6nuQ — Ashlee Clark Thompson (@AshleeEats) January 8, 2018

HiMirror

Alexa, who’s the fairest one of all? Look to this Alexa-enabled $299 smart mirror for a personalized skin analysis that will customize a beauty routine to suit your complexion and track your skin’s progress over time. You can also ask Alexa to set a facialist appointment on your calendar, or order more moisturizer.

Plantario

Never kill another houseplant again. This smart planting system gives you a green thumb by doing all of the dirty work for you. Just plant the seeds in the provided soil mixture, and place the flower pots in the $249 unit, where the system automates the lighting, ventilation and irrigation. You still need to check that the reservoir is full of water, and manually refill it, however.

Un nouveau Timescope inauguré dans le Pays d'Artois ! Retrouvez-vous en décembre 1915, pour voir l'élan de Fraternité entre Allemands et Français, sortis de la boue des tranchées, à quelques jours de Noël, pour vivre une trêve. pic.twitter.com/3KqlQbBKK4 — Timescope (@timescope) December 12, 2017

Timescope

This self-serve virtual reality kiosk wants to take tourism to a new level. If you thought that dropping a couple of quarters into tower viewer binoculars to eye a city skyline was fun, imagine stepping into a terminal that simulate time travel by showing you what the surrounding area looked like 50 or 100 years ago using immersive 3D animation?

L’Oreal UV Sense

The beauty brand may have just nailed skin protection. This battery-free micro-wearable sensor that sticks on your fingernail will detect when you’ve been in the sun too long. It will be under $50 and sync wirelessly (and without wifi or Bluetooth) to an app using NFC (near field communication) with your phone.

Sony AIBO

You apparently can teach an old robot dog new tricks. Sony’s Aibo has been upgraded with a more life-like design than the 1999 prototype – and a jaw-dropping $1,800 price tag. Its head has been designed with ears, eyes and a mouth that move expressively, and its sensors can reportedly identify different family members, map your home and find its charging station by itself. And the more you show affection for your Aibo (patting its head, rubbing its back, snuggling with it) in theory, the more it’s supposed to evolve to show you affection in return.

.@surepetcare – The world’s first app-controlled Pet door where only registered pets can enter your home! https://t.co/UPEyMo64aL pic.twitter.com/TXxnaTo5Qg — Good Vet & Pet Guide (@GoodVetGuide) October 6, 2017

Microchip Pet Door Connect

This burglar-proof smart pet door – only available in Europe for now – will enable your small dog or cat to come in and out of the house by identifying them through an RFID chip on their collars – so you’re not opening your home to strays. You can also set the airtight doggy (or kitty) door to lock at night or when it’s raining or snowing, keeping your critter safe and warm inside for the night.

SmartSleep

This $499 Philips smart headband – which looks awkwardly like a diaper – is part sleep tracker, part sleep aid. When the sensors detect that you’re in deep sleep, the wearable plays soft white noise that is supposed to keep you in that restful state for a better night’s sleep. You can also analyze your sleep data over time, and the accompanying app will provide tips and advice to catching more Zs.

Puppy 1

Chinese company 90Fun’s robotic suitcase is a frequent flyer’s best friend. The self-balancing Segway-enabled luggage will scoot around behind you, so you can walk across airports hands-free. Or it can also be summoned by remote control, for $1,100 and up.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved