Priyanka Chopra at this year's Emmy Awards Gifting Suite (Arnold Turner/Invision for Backstage Creations/AP Images)

The ‘Quantico’ lead could be Dominican Republic-bound, while the ‘Blackish’ star is quite the kombucha fan

The Emmy winners aren’t the only ones going home with shiny stuff.

For the fifth consecutive year, marketing agency Backstage Creations has been hosting a Giving Suite for celebrity presenters at the Primetime Emmys. The company works with brands who want to get their products in front of celebs handing out awards and organizes a posh tent housing those goodies at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The lounge was opened yesterday for rehearsals and bold-faced names like Priyanka Chopra, Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis and Alec Baldwin can still drop by this evening.

“It’s a nice thank you to the presenters for supporting the show,” Karen Wood, founder of Backstage Creations, tells Moneyish from the Emmys venue.

A handful of stars came by yesterday. According to Wood, “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson seemed particularly into Kombucha Cleanse, a fermented beverage, that this year was presented with carafe glassware. “Mr. Selfridge” lead Jeremy Piven spent a lot of time with tourism representatives from the Chinese region of Suzhou, who were handing out silk robes and two-night stays at the Hyatt Regency hotel there.

Meanwhile, “Quantico’s” Priyanka Chopra could soon be headed for the Dominican Republic. “She seemed really engaged with the Exclusive Traveler Club,” says Wood. The ETC is a members’ club for the seven Catalonia-branded Caribbean resorts; this year it’s offering a five-night stay at the Catalonia Royal Bavaro in the Dominican Republic.

As Wood spoke to Moneyish, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”), Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy just strolled into the lounge. The likes of Edie Falco, Matt Bomer and Allison Janney have also made it a stop. That said, Stephen Colbert hasn’t popped in—yet. “He’s probably too busy” as host, Wood says.

Other brands included in this year’s lounge are Izumio, which sells a natural water product infused with hydrogen; Italian sparkling winemaker Ferrari Trento, which is also sponsoring the lounge bar; and all-American shoemaker Wolverine.

Here’s how the whole thing works: Celebs pop by the suite when they have a spare moment and are greeted by Wood and her staff. They’re offered a piece of Delsey branded luggage to cart off potential gifts in, and brought to each of the gifting stations by a host. Having had their fill, they then walk off.

Of course, none of this comes without a catch. The stars have to sign a disclaimer acknowledging they’re responsible for tax on the gift if the IRS comes knocking. Brands who present at events at the Emmys and the Grammys typically pay around $25,000 a pop, and that doesn’t include the value of the product they give away.

