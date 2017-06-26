(Amazon)

The internet retailer is hosting a smart speaker sale for a limited time

Alexa, save me some money.

Amazon is now selling its flagship Echo smart speaker for $129.99, or nearly a third off the $179.99 usual asking price. The deal is good for one day only— it expires at 11.59pm EST— and makes the Echo just 99 cents more expensive than the $129 Google Home smart speaker. According to the Verge, this is the best bargain you can get off a new Echo this year.

There’s been a flurry of activity in the smart home market in recent months, which could explain Amazon’s 24-hour price cut. In May, the Seattle-based retail giant introduced Echo Show, a $230 upgraded smart speaker that comes with bells and whistles like a seven-inch touchscreen display and five megapixel camera. Shortly thereafter, Apple announced the HomePod, a smart speaker that runs off its Siri intelligent assistant. The $349 HomePod is set to go on sale in the U.S. this December.

Also read: Why Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods could save you a lot of money

Per Juniper Research, 770 million smart home devices are expected to be in use globally by 2021, or about 11 times more than were employed last year. Amazon is clearly the industry leader: a recent Morning Consult poll found that the Echo and Echo Dot— a cheaper and smaller smart speaker also made by Amazon— were the number one and two most popular devices among consumers.

But its pole position is under threat as the likes of Google parent Alphabet, Apple and even Sonos double down on a lucrative industry.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved