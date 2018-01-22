Srunchies are back and more expensive than ever

The scrunchie is back — with a hair-raising new price tag.

Balenciaga is putting a fashionable spin on the ‘80s and ‘90s trend setting hair accessory that will set your wallet back a cool $195.

The leather hair tie screams “Babysitter’s Club”-meets-runway, and comes in bright colors like lagoon blue, seaweed green, yellow and, of course, black. They’re all made in Italy from grained leather and stamped with a metallic silver Balenciaga logo.

The pricey ponytail accessory is meant to be dressed up, or down.

“Pair it with a silk shirt for a refined, but modern look,” the website suggests adding: “Use it to keep a loose ponytail in place on off-duty days.”

Similar multi-colored metallic scrucnhies cost anywhere from $3.99 to $9.99 on Amazon.

Fashion of the ‘80s and ‘90s with bright, eye-catching colors appears to be in vogue at the moment. Rapper Cardi B and Bruno Mars channel similar throwback looks in their music video “Finesse,” with Cardi sporting a neon zip up track jacket and Bruno Mars in a striped patterned t-shirt. Last year, stars like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna rocked ultraviolet thigh-high pointed boots, a flashy fashion statement also by Balenciaga for $1,690.

The designer ponytail is hardly the first trend the fashion house has tried to capitalize on. In an effort chic up last year’s shabby trend, the Spanish designer put out a $2,890 pricetag on cobalt blue shopper bags that resembled the flimsy oversized plastic ones you get at furniture store Ikea for under a buck. Similarly, Belgian designer Raf Simons turned duct tape into designer belts, sending models down his runway clad in the mundane household item synced around their waists.

And perhaps the most insane expense was the “Trashion,” trend of 2017 when Neiman Marcus sold a pair of designer high-top sneakers that appeared to be already falling apart. The deconstructed look was by Maison Margiela and made in Italy from shredded leather that cost a whopping $1,425.

