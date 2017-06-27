(Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

La Villa Contenta is reportedly Malibu’s priciest listing

They’ve got 99 problems but shelter ain’t one.

A week after giving birth to twins, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have returned to the posh Malibu estate they’re reportedly renting for the summer. Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, was recently spotted by the Daily Mail visiting La Villa Contenta, the 16,107 square feet seaside retreat that offers soaring views of the Pacific Ocean.

And what a home it is too. La Villa Contenta, which is reportedly the priciest listing in Malibu, was completed in 2002 and comes with 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Fans of the HBO fantasy horror series “True Blood” will be familiar with the Italianate estate since it served as the lair of a vampire queen played by Evan Rachel Wood. In real life, it was built for SoCal real estate magnate Richard Weintraub.

The property is currently being rented for about $350,000 a month and comes with extremely luxurious trappings like a two-story entryway crafted from limestone, a mirror carved by 18th century British furniture maker Thomas Chippendale and a double living room decked out in pale maple panels. Real estate agent Chris Cortazzo, who holds the listing, boasts that the dining room—which is overlooked by two amethyst and rock crystal chandeliers—can easily sit two dozen people. Other accoutrements include a library with an Hermès marble fireplace and French doors that open into a garden, as well as a master bedroom suite with his-and-her bathrooms and a private terrace that looks over the Pacific.

And that’s just the main home. The grounds are littered with hundreds of trees and a garden that is home to more than 1,000 rose bushes. There is a 25 meter outdoor infinity swimming pool equipped with a travertine pool deck, as well as a tennis court with attached viewing deck. Even more incredible is the pool pavilion, which has walls decorated with shells and shell-encrusted chandeliers.

But one wonders how long the couple and their three kids will call La Villa Contenta home. Per TMZ, they’re looking for a home closer to Los Angeles, where their daughter Blue Ivy Carter goes to school. Their budget: a cool $75 million.

