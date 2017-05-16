Pippa Middleton reportedly dropped a royal bundle to slim down for her wedding this weekend.

Do we hear wedding barbells?

Pippa Middleton has reportedly spent the last three months working out five days a week to shape up for her wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews this weekend.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s little sister supposedly got a customized three-month $3,200-plus Bridal Membership at London’s luxurious Grace Belgravia health club, where Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle is also rumored to be a member. The elite bridal bootcamp includes: A personal trainer; skincare sessions and leg-toning treatments; yoga, spin, dance and cardio classes; meditation; and specialized healthy meals that can be delivered to her door.

A source dished to E! News that Middleton works out five times a week, and hasn’t touched a glass of wine in months. Sounds like it’s working, as she’s reportedly had to get her wedding dress taken in five times.

But blue blood brides aren’t the only ones spending big bucks while sweating for the wedding. A Cornell study found that 70% of women wanted to lose an average of 23 pounds before the big day.

Bailey, a 31-year-old bride from Manhattan, dropped $4,000 last year to detox and slim down for four days at The Ranch 4.0 ahead of her Memorial Day wedding. The Malibu spa favored by Mandy Moore, Minka Kelly and Julianne Hough packs in four-hour hikes, vegan and gluten-free meals and massages. Attendees also give up coffee and alcohol in the weeks leading up to and during your stay. There’s also a seven-day experience that runs $7,200 that includes a digital and media diet, and a 10-day $10,100 package.

“In four days I lost 3.5 pounds, which was 2.9% of my total weight, and lost 8.75 inches across my body. And I lost a few more pounds even after I got home,” Bailey told Moneyish. “It’s hard to get these kind of results and stick to a strict regimen like this in your daily life. And when you think about the costs of hiring a personal trainer, in the long run, The Ranch is not that much more expensive.”

Molly Winter Fitness’s “Wedding Training” packages in New York begin at $3,200 for three-month to year-long packages that feature two to three workouts a week. Tone House’s $620 20-class pass lets gals engage in relentless burpees, resistance harness running, bear crawls, springs and weighted sled pushing. NY Personal Training’s BuffBride packages include the FirstFitting eight weeks out from your wedding ($2,160-$3,000) the Shotgun Solution one to four weeks out ($450-$2,200) and the UltimateBride more than four months out ($720-$2,200), which all feature a nutrition plan, monthly measurements and body composition analysis, along with personal training sessions and 24/7 access to their cardio machines.

Bailey added giving up coffee and wine, and dropping four figures for the perfect figure was worth it because, “your wedding photos are something your kids and your grandkids will be looking at, and you want to be proud of how you felt and how you looked on your wedding day.”

Tanya Zuckerbrot, dietitian and creator of the fiber-rich F-Factor Diet favored by celebs like Megyn Kelly and Dylan Lauren, says brides and grooms are willing to spend upwards of $15,000 for one-on-one consultations and lifelong diet plans with her, or $4,500 customized plans with her staff.

“Investing in weight loss is no different than investing in your hair and makeup for your wedding, or spending thousands on a dress, because you are documenting this day in photographs that you’re going to look back on for the rest of your life,” Zuckerbrot told Moneyish.

And she finds that brides-to-be are often more committed to the program than her other clients because they’re up against their wedding date deadline. “Typically I tell my clients that weight loss is a marathon and not a sprint, but brides can see that finish line three months away,” she said. “Plus, you’re starting your marriage on the right foot by looking and feeling your best. After you enjoy your honeymoon, hopefully you’ll keep up these healthy habits.”

