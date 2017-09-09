(Christopher Polk)

Take a bite out of these expensive edible masterpieces

This one really takes the cake.

Beyoncé celebrated her 36th birthday a day early on Sunday, September 3rd, indulging with a lavish cake that cost “at least an eye-watering $3,500,” according to Page Six. Cake Life Bake Shop in Philadelphia confirmed to Moneyish that it did indeed cook up the extravagant confection, which resembled a black and yellow geode with an iridescent marbled effect.

The “Single Ladies” singer isn’t the only celebrity to go all out when it comes to birthday cakes. Jennifer Lopez luxuriated in her 48th birthday on July 24th with a six-tier white and gold tower cake covered in roses and glitter. It reportedly cost nearly $2,000 — and she’s ordered plenty others like it.

For her past birthdays, J Lo has celebrated with cakes ranging from just $130 all the way up to nearly $4,000. She’s commissioned sky-high tower cakes, hot pink circular cakes, and even a life-sized cake featuring a recreation of herself mounted on a lion, for about $3,900. Her posh tastes have earned her the nickname “The Queen of Cakes,” according to the Daily Mail.

Here are five other jaw-dropping cakes that you have to see:

1. Suri Cruise, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter, celebrated her birthday back in 2008 with a birthday cake made by Sweet Lady Jane Bakery in Los Angeles. The four-layer cake was decorated with a flurry of yellow butterflies, white fondant, and emerald green trim. What’s more, it came with 24 additional cakes for guests to carve up and enjoy, too.

2. Japanese pastry chef Nobue Ikara created this $130,000 cake, dedicated in part to actress Rinko Kikuchi and Chie Kumasawa. It was ordered by Platinum Guild International in 2007, designed with the goal of encouraging more women to purchase platinum jewelry. To that end, the cake was wrapped in platinum chains and baubles, and even edible platinum foils.

3. This Fabergé Egg-inspired cake was purchased in 2011 for roughly $35,000 by Carl Weininger, a British businessman whose girlfriend had recently left him. Looking to cheer himself up, he shared this dome-shaped chocolate masterpiece with attendees of the Aviators’ Ball at a Sofitel hotel in London. Originally created at the Lindeth Howe Country House Hotel in England’s Lake District, the cake was composed of layers of champagne jelly and dark chocolate, and garnished with gold leaf and a two-carat diamond.

“It was absolutely delicious, as you would expect, but only lasted 15 minutes,” Weininger recalled.

4. For a 2011 gala hosted by New York City socialite Devorah Rose, Buddy Valastro, the star of TLC’s Cake Boss, bedazzled an astonishing $30 million cake masterpiece. The cake was covered in strands of diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, and rubies, but the confectionery elements themselves were more straightforward. “You don’t want the cake to overpower,” the jewels, he reportedly said of his seven-layer creation.

5. This enormous cake, fashioned by British designer Debbie Wingham, was purchased by a man from the United Arab Emirates for his daughter in 2015. At $75 million, it set the global price record. The six-foot long cake depicted a couture runway show, replete with comfy seats for well-heeled editors, edible accessories like shoes and handbags, and $45 million in precious jewels. That bevy of bling included 4,000 diamonds — namely “a 5.2-carat pink diamond, a 6.7-carat yellow diamond, and 15 five-carat diamonds,” according to CNBC. The cake ultimately weighed nearly 1,000 pounds.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved