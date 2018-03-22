Starbucks' new Crystal Ball Frappuccino, launching Thursday. (Credit: Starbucks)

Starbucks launches its new Instagrammable frap Thursday

Your fortune’s clock is ticking fast.

Starbucks has launched its limited-time Crystal Ball Frappuccino, and if you want to get your hands on one, you’d better hurry: They’re available from now until March 26th, while supplies last.

Last year’s Unicorn Frap became a viral sensation, which translated to a quarterly sales increase for the coffeehouse giant. Now, Starbucks is hoping to recreate the magic with this latest launch.

So what’s in the Crystal Ball Frappuccino? Starbucks says the drink starts off with the rich, creamy Frappuccino base, infused with peach flavor and turquoise sparkles to achieve a marbling effect. Then comes a taste of your destiny: Sparkly, edible gems shaken on by your barista. If he or she tops your drink with blue candy gems, adventure is on your horizon. Green gems prognosticate good luck, and purple signify “magic, wonder and enchantment,” the company says.

The drink starts at $4.95, and a grande with whole milk and whipped cream packs 380 calories and a huge amount of sugar: 55 grams. That’s well over the max daily amount of sugar that the American Heart Association recommends — 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men.

The unicorn food trend became an Instagram sensation in 2017, with multicolored foods splashed around social media sites, largely thanks to the role Starbucks played in driving the craze. This time, social media is once again anticipating the latest launch, heralding the Crystal Ball Frap on Twitter and elsewhere.

Woke up way too early to make sure I got a @Starbucks Crystal Ball frappuccino today. It tastes delicious, though! @grav3yardgirl, have you gotten yours yet? pic.twitter.com/eMMpKjuLrA — Stephanie Baker (@AlwaysKAZ2Y5) March 22, 2018

The crystal ball frappuccino: the unicorn’s distant cousin. It’s peach flavored, even the whip is peach. The barista chooses one of three sprinkles to tell you your “fortune”. It looks super pretty, so try it if you want. It won’t be around past this week most likely. — Alyssa Parks (@winx_51) March 22, 2018

