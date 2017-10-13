Fitness brand Onnit made "Star Wars" workout equipment, like Darth Vader and Boba Fett kettlebells. (YouTube screenshot/Onnit)

The Force is strong in this ‘Star Wars’ exercise equipment.

Darth Vader is ready to complete your training.

Fitness brand Onnit has rolled out a collection of “Star Wars”-themed workout equipment (still pending license approval from Disney and Lucasfilm), which includes kettlebells shaped like Vader and a yoga mat printed with Han Solo frozen in carbonite available for preorder on its website.

The heads of Vader and villains from the 40-year-old, $42 billion space fantasy franchise (including bounty hunter Boba Fett and an Imperial Storm Trooper) have been molded into 50, 60 and 70-pound kettlebells sculpted from chip-resistant iron. They run $149.45 to $179.95 apiece, plus tax.

“You will never find a more wretched group of scum and villainy in any gym,” reads the site description, riffing off a famous quote from 1977’s “A New Hope.”

There’s also a 20-pound slam ball modeled after the Death Star, a planet-destroying space station of mass destruction, for $74.95 plus tax. The weighted fitness ball can be used as an extra weight to intensify overhead slams and squats, or for wall ball training.

Or work on your upward and downward dogs on this yoga mat printed with the galaxy’s favorite scoundrel on a moisture-wicking and non-slip polyurethane rubber mat. It’s printed with the image of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo frozen in carbonite for $64.95 plus tax.

Love it? We know.

Health-conscious consumers probably won’t sweat the hefty pricetags considering Americans spent $33 billion on athletic equipment over the past 12 months. And Millennials are also changing the shape of the $30 billion U.S. fitness industry by favoring more boutique gyms and fitness classes like SoulCycle and YogaWorks that focus on one activity.

Onnit has yet to respond to Moneyish requests for comment about when exactly the “Star Wars” equipment will ship out – but it’s hopefully before the next movie, “The Last Jedi,” hits theaters on Dec. 15.

