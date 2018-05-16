9 ways to elevate your royal status just in time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Now this is a royal marketing opportunity.

More than 50 million people are expected to tune into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at Windsor’s St. George’s Chapel this Saturday, so companies are taking advantage of the media blitz to create souvenirs in honor of the nuptials.

Becoming a real-life prince or princess is probably a long-lost dream for most Anglophiles, after all, but these special limited-edition products and services being offered this month lets them pretend to be part of the imperial event

“Americans are fascinated by the royal wedding, so it’s no surprise there’s a wide assortment of royal wedding merchandise on the market to satisfy the yearning for all things royal,” Courtney Jespersen, consumer savings expert at NerdWallet told Moneyish. “Consumers can purchase mugs, plates, dolls and more with the faces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on them.”

And, you don’t have to feel guilty about buying things you don’t really need. Some companies are donating proceeds from royal-themed goods to charity. “Even the royal gift etiquette has garnered attention. Like royals before them, Harry and Meghan have asked wedding guests to donate to a selection of charities in lieu of giving gifts,” said Jespersen, noting that the royal family often sets trends for the common folk. “And according to a 2018 NerdWallet wedding study, this trend may be catching on: 43% of millennials say they prefer donating to charity over giving a traditional registry gift.”

Here are seven ways to celebrate and commemorate the royal wedding this week.

Dunkin Donuts

Sink your teeth into Dunkin Donuts’Royal Love Donut from May 14-20. The heart-shaped treat filled with jelly and frosted with chocolate icing and strawberry drizzle will be available in stores nationwide the week before Harry and Meghan say “I do.”

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a #RoyalLoveDonut in a Dunkin’ carriage. #RoyalWedding (avail now through 5/20!) pic.twitter.com/HpAzNV3srA — Dunkin’ Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 14, 2018

Mini Cooper

The Mini team has designed a one-of-a-kind two-door car to celebrate the royal wedding. The roof graphic combines the Union Jack from the British flag, and the stars and stripes from the United States flag, and the doors project a “Just Married” sign onto the ground when opened. Inside the car, special embroidery with Harry and Meghan’s names and their wedding date can be found on the grey leather trim. The car will be available at auction on May 19, with proceeds benefiting The Children’s HIV Association.

SodaStream

The royal couple set a charitable example for SodaStream, which is auctioning a set of exclusive limited edition bottles topped with “bottle hats,” or fascinators inspired by the royal family, to raise money for Surfers Against Sewage, an organization that fights against plastic pollution. The auction begins May 15th at RoyalSodaStream.com and is open to fans worldwide.

Viceroy Central Park

For $7,000, you can pretend to be a royal for the weekend in the Viceroy Central Park’s Penthouse Suite 57. The Royal Stay package includes: a Rolls Royce Phantom hotel airport transfer; full English breakfast room service; classic English afternoon tea; a private viewing of the Royal Wedding with English-themed cocktails like Pimm’s Cups and gin-and-tonics; in-room beauty treatments and hair styling; and a private chauffeur to take your party sightseeing.

BaubleBar

Before Harry gave her an engagement ring — and before she deleted her social media accounts — Meghan Markle hashtagged her BaubleBar Peacemaker ring as her favorite piece. In honor of the royal nuptials, they’re releasing a 14k gold-plated brass version for a limited time. The crystal-encrusted vines wrap around multiple fingers, and because it’s only $42, this might be as close you’ll ever come to owning the same jewelry as a real-life princess.

Harney & Sons

In true British fashion, tea company Harney & Sons has released a Royal Wedding tea blend of Chinese Mutan White tea buds with almond, coconut, vanilla and pink rosebuds and petals. A tin of 30 sachets costs $12 and if you plan to watch the happy couple exchange vows at 4 a.m. ET (9 a.m. GMT) , you’ll probably need a little caffeine to stay awake.

This New Royal Wedding Tea With Pink Rosebuds Is Just What You Need for Royal Wedding-Watching https://t.co/1GVjii8l6p pic.twitter.com/pO1fJioqE6 — Real Simple (@RealSimple) April 12, 2018

Crown Jewels Condoms

These limited-edition boxes of love sheaths fit for a prince include a souvenir case that not only boasts a photograph of the couple, but also plays a musical arrangement of “God Save the Queen” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” once it’s opened. These $14 condoms might be worth more than 10 times their value in a few years; the company’s same product from Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 wedding are now worth about $140 at auction.

Crown Jewels limited edition condoms.

Royal Wedding souvenir four-pack comes in a box with pop-up portrait of Harry and Meghan and plays a combined arrangement of the US and British national anthems pic.twitter.com/9SBTcVPPNr — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 14, 2018

Comic Book

Comic book collectors and fans of the famed royals will want to get their hands on a $6.99 special edition, 40-page illustrated graphic novel called “The Royals: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.” Available in a traditional comic book format, a hardback version and a wedding edition with a special cover by famed artist Joey Mason, read the fairytale of how Harry and Meghan’s love flourished despite their fishbowl existence.

Velveeta Crowns & Cheese

Macaroni and cheese might be one of America’s most boring staple foods, but this week the lowbrow meal is getting a royal makeover. Just in time for the wedding of the year, Velveeta has revealed Crowns & Cheese, which is packaged with the brand’s original Shells & Cheese and a gold-plated spoon in a deluxe gold foil box. The boxes of crown-shaped pasta are available to the first people who enter at www.RoyallyTreatYourself.com while supplies last.

