The “50 First Dates” actress takes a page from Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow’s playbook

Drew Barrymore is really into print.

The “Charlie’s Angels” actress is set to publish a print magazine later this year under the aegis of Flower, the beauty brand she co-owns with Maesa Inc. Barrymore was spotted in Williamsburg over the weekend handing out debut edition prototypes of Flower Press at the beauty products convention Beautycon. She also shared images of the upcoming project on social media.

“I’m a paper girl. I can’t do a website or an online magazine,” she told Adweek. “I don’t look at them and I don’t know how to navigate them.”

Barrymore is joining a long line of celebrities who’ve turned to ink on paper to further their brand. Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Oz have tie-ups with Hearst Magazines, the publisher of Esquire and Cosmopolitan. Hearst also publishes Magnolia Journal, which is co-branded with “Fixer Upper” TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, and will shortly launch a magazine called the Pioneer Woman with Food Network personality Ree Drummond. Last month, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle line Goop also unveiled plans to create a magazine with Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue and Vanity Fair.

People reading #flowerpress www.flowerpress.com at the @thewilliamvale holy cow it's happening. #zine #intro #issueno1 coming later this year THE PAPER EFECT A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 20, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

“For celebrities, launching a website or blog is old news,” says Samir “Mr. Magazine” Husni, director of the Magazine Innovation Center at the University of Mississippi. “Just as vinyl records are now in, a print magazine now gets them attention. And celebrities live and die on attention.”

Celebrity collaborations have generally worked out well for magazines too. Hearst recently said that it would print 1 million copies of Magnolia Journal, which has only been around for two issues. O, The Oprah Magazine, has a paid circulation of over 2.4 million. Such branded rags also tend to sell for 10 to 20% more at the newsstand than mainstream titles because of their more collectible nature.

“Millennial women are buying print,” says Husni of the target audience for magazines like Goop. “They don’t want mature titles, but something of their own.”

Of course, younger audiences are reading online too, but growth has stalled for many beauty and style websites. Refinery29, the second most-read digital publication in that category, had 27.9 million unique visitors in April 2017, up just 2% year-on-year, while the Hearst Young Women’s Network—which includes Cosmopolitan and Seventeen’s websites—saw its readership dip by 7% to 17.4 million, data from comScore show. Blake Lively’s e-commerce/lifestyle site Preserve, a Goop competitor, barely lasted a year before shutting down. (Goop drew about 1.4 million uniques in April.)

Specifics about Flower Press, which will be published semi-annually, were scarce and the actress wasn’t immediately available for comment. Barrymore told Adweek that the magazine was inspired by indie bibles like France’s Egoïste and was hoping to shoot campaigns for potential advertisers in-house. She launched Flower Cosmetics, a beauty line exclusive to Walmart in 2013. Its BB creams and mascaras now sell at over 2,000 stores.

