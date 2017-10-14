There’s a new $3.95 bar on the market that claims to boost your mood

Here’s some food for thought.

Can what you eat make you happy? For New York City psychiatrist Wendy Wolfson, food plays an important role in managing one’s psyche. “I started researching the subject and found that there is an emerging field called nutritional psychology,” Wolfson tells Moneyish.

In between running private practices in Manhattan and New Canaan, Connecticut, Wolfson created Mood Eats, a health bar intended to help boost one’s mood. “I’ve always believed in the benefit of exercise and eating well in regard to mental health. I want my patients to understand that medication is just one tool in the tool box,” says Wolfson.

Each $3.95 bar is made from non-GMO, gluten-free ingredients and contains components like organic clover honey, sunflower oil, organic cashew butter, organic goji berries, maca powder, cacao butter and grass fed whey protein. There are currently two flavors on the market, banana chocolate and berry green tea – both of which contain 12g of protein, 6g of fiber and less than 200 calories.

There is some evidence that at least some of these ingredients can boost your mood: According to a study published in Appetite, an international research journal, chocolate can significantly improve mental function. And research from the University of San Francisco has shown that green tea, another ingredient in Mood Eats, releases dopamine in the brain that can improve mood.

But a bar isn’t the only way to get the mood-boosting benefits of food. Other foods like clams, walnuts, coffee, radishes, oysters, pomegranates, yogurt and shiitake mushrooms contain vitamins and elements that along with flavor, provide your brain with a release of beneficial chemicals like dopamine that lead to increased happiness, according to Prevention Magazine.

Eating a balanced, non-processed diet is also important. “A whole foods diet is 60% less associated with depression than a diet high in processed foods,” Los Angeles-based psychiatrist Kirsten Thompson tells Moneyish. She adds that “many dietary deficiencies such as low Vitamin D, B12 and folate can significantly affect cognitive function and mood,” says Thompson.

Wolfson knows there are limitations to her Mood Bar: “I want to be clear – I’m not trying to assert that eating a bar will cure you of any mental or physical illness. I want to encourage people to make healthier choices and I want to provide a mood-friendly alternative to what people are already eating,” she says.

