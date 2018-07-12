Eminem's Rag & Bone collection includes $95 t-shirts and $250 hoodies. (Rag & Bone)

The ‘Lose Yourself’ rapper’s collaboration with Rag & Bone includes $95 graphic tees and $250 hoodies

Don’t get mom’s spaghetti on these.

The t-shirts in Eminem’s new Rag & Bone collaboration run $95 a pop, while the hoodies command $250.

The limited edition line from Grammy-winning artist Marshal Mathers, 45 — better known by his stage names Slim Shady and Emimen — becomes available online on July 14 to coincide with the final leg of his “Revival” tour. It includes three different different graphic t-shirts from the designers starting at $95: a white tee with “Eminem” in a black splatter-paint design; a white shirt with his “Lose Yourself” lyric “Success is my only mother f-ckin option, failure’s not,” in black script; and a black tee with “KAMIKAZE” in all caps, referencing his recent single.

The Icon Hoodies– drawn from a signature piece of Eminem’s wardrobe — come in ivory, black and army green, and feature an anvil emblem referencing his Detroit hometown, as well as Eminem’s stylized take on his “313” area code, with the first “3” flipped into a backwards “E.” All of the pieces are made in America.

The collection is so exclusive that each piece will be individually numbered. And in the London pop-up shop launching July 13 at The Sun & 13 Cantons pub to hawk the collection, fans can eat spaghetti and meatballs in a nod to the “8-Mile” star’s “Lose Yourself” lyric about being so nervous before a show, “There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

“Eminem is a legend. It’s as simple as that. We have spent years working to collaborate with true originals, people who have forged their own path in life,” Rag & Bone’s CEO, founder and creative director Marcus Wainwright wrote on the site. “For me Eminem utterly personifies ‘original.’ Working with him on this project was humbling, inspiring and generally awesome,”

Still, these are pretty steep prices for t-shirts and hoodies, especially coming from someone who’s rapped about growing up poor.

Then again, Em is just the latest celebrity turning basic t-shirts into expensive pieces commanding close to three figures. And that’s because consumers are easily star-struck; celebrity endorsements can boost a brand’s sales average by 4%, the Harvard Business School reported in 2012, which corresponds with around $10 million in additional sales annually and a nearly 0.25% increase in stock returns. When Oprah first bought 10% of Weight Watchers’ stock in 2015, after all, she sent the stock up 105% by the time the markets closed that day. (And that was a win for Oprah, too; her initial $43.5 million investment is now worth more than $400 million.) A 2016 NPD Group study found that a celeb’s fans are 50% more likely to buy and use the products that their favorite A-lister does.

Jennifer Lawrence worked a “We Should All Be Feminists” t-shirt for Dior’s Fall 2017 campaign that cost an eye-watering $710, which sold out on the Saks Fifth Avenue website. Dior did donate a portion of the proceeds from each sale to Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation to fund education, health and emergency response programs around the world.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid’s collection with Tommy Hilfiger includes an $80 black crop top with “TOMMY” on the chest (now marked down to $48).

And Kanye West’s plain white A.P. C. t-shirt (with his name subtly silkscreened inside the neckline) sold out instantly in 2014 for a whopping $120 apiece.

On the lower end of the scale, celebrity stylist Karla Welch starting selling a collection of the reworked (translation: intentionally ripped and distressed) white Hanes t-shirts that she has created for Justin Bieber to wear on stage for $30 last summer. While that’s a steal compared to Emimem and Kanye’s collections, keep in mind that a three-pack of the same Hanes tees is $8 on Amazon.

