Meal kit subscriptions like Hello Fresh can be cheaper and healthier than takeout. (Hello Fresh)

What’s in store for ingredient boxes, as Weight Watchers, Walmart and Amazon join the cooking fray.

Fast food junkies may want to think inside the box.

Walmart and Weight Watchers are jumping on the meal kit gravy train: Packaging recipes with all of the pre-measured ingredients that you need to whip dinners together, a la online subscriptions such as Blue Apron, Plated and Hello Fresh.

While details are still scant on the new kits, the average subscription runs around $10 a plate and $60 a week. While that seems rich compared to bagging your own groceries, and it’s a bigger hassle than just having GrubHub deliver the goods already prepared, busy cooks tell Moneyish that these boxes often save more time, money and calories than just getting takeout.

Some nights, Lisa Hirst Carnes, 51, is too wiped to whip up a meal plan, hit the store and get cooking. But having food delivered can easily hit $60 for her family of four, including two teenage boys, and also skews toward unhealthy fried foods. So getting two Sun Basket boxes of fresh, organic ingredients each week at $11.99 per plate ($47.96 a meal) actually cuts calories and cash. Or Plated starts at just $9.95 a serving, or $39.80 to feed four.

“It saves me so much time and stress. For example, tonight I know I’m making Chicken Kiev, and we’re going to have butter lettuce and a homemade Russian dressing. I don’t have to think,“ Hirst Carnes told Moneyish. “And the meals are pretty quick to make. Takeout generally takes about 45 minutes to get here, and you can definitely finish cooking your meal by then.”

Millennials in particular are losing thousands of dollars by not cooking at home, dropping 44% of their food money on eating out — or an average of $2,921 — per year. And while the cost of meal kits is the reason that more than half (59%) of survey respondents told Money Magazine they hadn’t tried one yet, I Heart Vegetables food blogger Elizabeth Thomson argues these boxes can be a great deal when you break down the cost of each accoutrement, especially rare or organic items.

“I’ve been surprised that in some cases, ordering these meal kits isn’t much more expensive than going to the grocery store to buy everything, especially if you don’t cook often, and making dinner requires buying nearly all of the ingredients,” Thomson, 29, told Moneyish.

And plenty of home chefs are biting. Meal kits are a $2.5 billion industry, growing at a rate of 20% per year, according to Pentallect, a food industry consultancy. And Nielsen reports that about 10.5 million households, or 9% of consumers, have purchased a meal kit either online or in-store over the past six months. And a quarter would consider purchasing one in the next six months; the equivalent of 30.1 million households.

That’s led to celebrity-endorsed meal kits, like: Tom Brady dishing $78 per week vegan meals with Purple Carrot; Martha Stewart’s $61.50 a week kits with Marley Spoon; as well as Serena Williams and Gwyneth Paltrow investing in Daily Harvest’s frozen superfood boxes ($50 per week) for soups and smoothies. Amazon also started selling meal kits online last July. And venture capital activity in meal-kit companies increased to $273.9 billion last year, Ad Age reported, rising from $252.2 million in 2016.

Now meal kits are cropping up in supermarkets as a way in for shoppers turned off by the pricey weekly subscription fees or the carbon footprint that comes from the extra packaging needed for delivery. Meal-kit sales in grocery stores jumped 27% last year to almost $155 million, according to Nielsen data. Weight Watchers and Walmart will join Whole Foods, Kroger and Target in selling ingredient boxes in stores this year. And even original meal kit king Blue Apron (which has seen its stock and subscribers plummet over the past year) announced on Thursday that it will start selling in stores by the end of this year, and will also offer individual boxes online – which bumped its shares up 7%, the first major gain since the brand went public last year. Plated has also begun offering meal kits in select Albertsons grocery stores.

“The interesting aspect about retailers coming into this [in-store] space is their potential ability to provide similar kits to online subscription plans for lower cost and without all the shipping packaging,” Meagan Nelson, associate director at Nielsen Fresh, told Moneyish. “Walmart states their meal kits will range from $8 to $15 to serve two people, and H-E-B recently announced a meal kit for kids that will be $7 for two servings as well – translating to $3.50-$7.50 per serving – which is as affordable or more-so than most fast casual restaurants.”

And merging with the weight loss industry — such as Sun Basket providing paleo-friendly meals, and Blue Apron offering Whole 30 compliant boxes — or catering to niche tastes with vegan and organic dishes, could also be a recipe for success. Registered dietitian Christopher Shuff prefers meal kits to takeout, from a nutritional perspective – even the ones heavy on red meat, carbs and starches.

“The key difference, you can see and control exactly what is going into your meal; you’re adding your own salt, you’re adding your own oil, and you can cut or substitute ingredients if you don’t want to use them,” he said. “And the whole foods aspect of cooking with largely fresh and unprocessed ingredients is a real positive.”

Audrey Ong, 27, from Astoria, Queens, has subscribed to Dinnerly with her fiance ($40 a week for three meals for two people) to lose weight before their wedding in September.

“If I order takeout, it leans toward fast food because I want it quicker and I’d be hungry to eat anything — pizza, cheeseburgers, french fries – all of the major comfort foods,” she told Moneyish. “We only know a handful of dishes to make from our families; otherwise we were cooking via microwave. The meal kits definitely improved our cooking game, and we learned new recipes and meals that were healthier and unexpectedly tasty.”

Plus, the kits send pre-portioned ingredients that get used up, which reduces the amount of food waste. “We were initially going to supermarkets and buying what we thought we wanted and needed … and we never got around to using everything before we had to throw it out,” Ong added. “Meal kits allowed us to get exactly what we need without wasting anything.”

