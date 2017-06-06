Katie Holmes is taking a four-day Harvard Business School course. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Katie Holmes is honing her skills.

The $25 million “Dawson’s Creek” star has enrolled in Harvard Business School’s “Entertainment, Media, and Sports” program led by famous faculty chair Anita Elberse. The four-day, $10,000 course hones skills in launching and running creative projects, managing and marketing talent, and developing other entertainment industry strategies.

“I’m so thankful and excited to be @harvardhbs with so many brilliant people,” she posted in Instagram.

I am so thankful and excited to be @harvardhbs with so many brilliant people. @anitaelberse #harvardbusinessschool A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 31, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

She can say that again. Holmes is just the latest in the Crimson tide of celebrities attending HBS executive education programs. Here’s six other star pupils who graced the Cambridge campus.

Smiling ear2ear on the Harvard Business School campus w/ my diploma! Tnx 2 my fab photographer mama 4 the pic! pic.twitter.com/4nAUikL4 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 23, 2012

Tyra Banks

The “America’s Next Top Model” host graduated from the nine-week Owner/President Management program in 2012 that runs $99,000. “After my first term at Harvard, I came back and killed a whole bunch of businesses we were going to go into,” said the $90 million model and media mogul at the time. “We have to say no more often than we say yes, no matter how much money people put on that goddamned table … [Professor Robert Steven Kaplan] He is constantly trying to teach us to not chase the dollar but to make a difference.”

Not sure how this happened but Hey Harvard! Can't wait to start the program! 🎓📓 pic.twitter.com/EOoKYhaQli — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) June 25, 2016

Maria Sharapova

The tennis pro kept busy at the start of her two-year ban by the International Tennis Federation last summer by exercising her mind, enrolling in two week-long HBS courses. The first was a brand management seminar alongside Microsoft analytics manager Simran Sachar in Boston, followed by a leadership course in London. “I felt like I got to learn from, not only professors, but fellow students as well that were there from all over the world. As I’m growing Sugarpova, it’s really about learning things like distribution, which markets to grow in first, and why you choose them over others,” said Sharapova, who’s earned $285 million during her career, to Boston magazine.

So yeah, this is happening. Four legends signed up to take my ExecEd course." Only at @HarvardHBS! #HBSExecEd pic.twitter.com/3RyjLVmBID — Anita Elberse (@anitaelberse) June 2, 2016

LL Cool J and Channing Tatum

The “Knock You Out” rapper and “Magic Mike” actor took Elberse’s $10,000 “Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports” class last year, along with NBA star Chris Paul. LL Cool J, whose net worth is reportedly $100 million, gushed online, “I’m taking classes at the Harvard business school. You’re never too cool to learn!”

And Tatum’s $60 million smile led a class discussion about the impact of dance movies and Hollywood, and reportedly took advice from his colleagues who “shared ideas to help him innovate in the film industry.”

I am very excited to be spending a few days here on the Harvard Campus in Cambridge for a class this week. I had to pay respect to Mr. John Harvard himself and rub his foot for good luck 😉 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on May 7, 2014 at 9:49pm PDT

Karlie Kloss

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Karlie’s Kookies creator was inspired by Tyra Banks to enroll in Elberse’s $10,000 course in 2014. “Tyra [Banks] did it. She [attended classes at] Harvard Business School. I can do it, too,” said the $16 million golden girl. “Now that I am getting more and more involved in these entrepreneurial projects I think business is something that would also be fascinating … to have a better understanding of economics and business, and the way to run a successful company.’ ”

Dinner with my Harvard opm team had to use my Crockfords card🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #cheers ⚡️#BX A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Sep 23, 2015 at 2:27pm PDT

Swizz Beatz

The $70 million rapper and producer also took the nine-week, $99,000 Owner/President Management course in 2014. “I just felt like you have to keep graduating your brand,” he said at the time. “I would be in these rooms and, no matter how big the deal was or how good it is, people would still look at me like ‘Oh, he’s the rapper guy. He’s the rapper friend.’ … I didn’t feel like I was getting the respect that I deserved. So I said, ‘You know what, let me go and sharpen my pencil a little bit and really walk back in these rooms a different person and different man.’”

