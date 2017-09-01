(martin-dm)

Retailers are offering discounts on everything from swimwear to furniture and more

You won’t have to labor too hard to find these killer deals on Labor Day.

From sports apparel to home decor, there are plenty of items on major discount this Labor Day weekend both in stores and online. “Labor Day sales coincide with summer clearance, so the obvious things that go along with summer clearance are those things that we use indoors and outdoors during the summertime,” says Brent Shelton, a consumer expert for Ebates.com.

Here are a few examples of the best savings you can take advantage of this Labor Day:

Grills and patio furniture: As we approach the last few weeks of warm weather, you’ll be able to save $100 – $200 on outdoor items like barbeques and patio furniture, says Shelton. He adds that Home Depot and Lowe’s will have good sales on these items.

But don’t forget to check out the big box retailers like Walmart either. For example, this dual-burner charcoal and gas grill has been marked down from from $198 to $147.

And consider checking out the website Brick Seek to find more deals, says Johan Mengesha, director of content at retail deal aggregator SlickDeals.net. It enables you to enter in the name of a specific product and your zip code, to find where it’s cheapest. Mengesha singles out significant markdowns on grills like the Akorn Kamado Jr., a grill which normally retails for up to $153, but which Brick Seek has found as low as $18.50.

Electronics: In anticipation of the upcoming football season, retailers are dropping prices on ultra high-definition TVs (sometimes called 4K TV’s) — like this 55” inch model for $398 available at Walmart. A similar TV on Amazon is priced at $449 — making the Walmart model a better buy.

These are essentially “Black Friday prices during Labor Day,” Shelton says, adding that the best places to find these high-end TV bargains are at big-box retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. Another good bet is Dell, which is offering this 4K TV from Sony marked down 40% to $1298, including a $300 Dell gift card for future purchases.

Added bonus: If you order online, “at this price point, you’re probably going to get free shipping,” he notes.

Summer clothes and sunglasses: “You’re going to see some pretty good discounts, up to 50% off,” on merchandise like swimwear and tennis or golf apparel, Shelton says. Retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and REI will offer some of the best bargains. For higher-end outerwear brands like Nike and Adidas, “you’re looking more at 30% off,” he adds.

Take these Reebok boys’ running shorts exclusively sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, which are marked down more than 50% — now less than $10 a pair.

Or this printed sheath dress, a Macy’s exclusive, which has been slashed from $59.50 to $29.99

For sunglasses, check out online retailers like EyeConic and Glasses USA to take advantage of two-for-one sales, or “go directly to the brands like Oakley, the Nike Store, and Ray Ban for exceptional savings,” Shelton says. You could save as much as $100 on high-quality frames.

Other items: You’ll find assorted other deals to as companies try to get you off the beach and in their stores. Mengesha notes that Six Flags theme parks have marked down seasonal passes from $249.99 to just $66.99 each — a savings of more than 70%.

And Shelton adds that furniture can also be a good deal. Check out retailers like Rooms-to-Go, currently offering multiple Labor Day sales (25% off rugs, 20% off accessories, and big price reductions on mattresses and furniture sets).

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved