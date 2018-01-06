Trips to Napa and Legoland are among the experiences nominees like Elisabeth Moss and Sterling K. Brown might receive

Celebs are living the suite life.

As if being nominated for a Golden Globe isn’t enough of a work perk, celebrities spend the days leading up to Sunday’s show stocking up on goodies from gifting suites.

Among them, the Secret Room Gift Lounge at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills draws actors and their handlers into the ballroom where they stop for photo opportunities while scoring bags full of swag.

So what are the celebs taking home this year? Winecountry.com is gifting A-listers with a wine country experience for up to four guests where they can choose to enjoy lunch and vineyard tours in Sonoma, explore Napa on a stand-up paddle, or kayak through saltwater wetlands to a freshwater forest where wine and oysters are served riverside. “We’re doing this because we want everybody to know that Napa is still standing. You’d never even know there were fires,” says Michael Cann, chief executive officer of WineCountry Media.

In addition to a free box of popsicles, So Fruitty, a vegan handmade frozen fruit bar company, offers stars a one-night stay in a beach-themed bungalow at Legoland Beach Retreat in Florida — a gift worth about $500.

And everyone attending the Secret Room suite receives a Behmor Brewer smart coffee maker. The app-controlled machine retails for $250 and allows sleepy celebs to use Amazon Alexa to control the 8-cup brewer by voice as well as by iPhone.

Footwear designer Cedrick McDonald operates a table where $300 gift certificates for his line Exotics by Cedrick are doled out. Home beauty treatment line Kocostar which retails at Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom gives goodie bags with face, hair, foot and nail masks inside, and skincare line Clayton Shagal keeps celebs skin looking flawless with a gift that includes their $70 collagen gel, $90 firming cream, $50 hydrating cream and $50 oat bran scrub.

For those with kids at home or in tow, Townley Cosmetics & Accessories gifts bright pink bags full of branded makeup including Minnie Mouse cosmetic kits and sets of Play Doh bath soaps. Parents also get to collect a box from Adventuretown Toy Emporium that includes a $25 gift card as well as a concierge toy shopping service for those who can’t buy their own toys.

Even canines come home with treats. Giggy Bites gifts nominees with a decorative box of iced oatmeal peanut butter biscuits complete with an elegant black, white, gold and silver color scheme of pet-friendly sprinkles, icing and nonpareils. There’s also a table dedicated to keeping stars and their pets tick free — that’s right, it’s less than glamorous, but pests don’t discriminate so everyone receives a Tick Key to protect themselves and their family from Lyme Disease.

With a plethora of edible items ranging from sangria-infused jams made by Better than Average to assortment packs of Mama Taylors fudge and Nirvana natural spring water, VIPs hit the jackpot before they even set foot on the red carpet.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved