And 5 other luxe cars you can rent short-term

It’s the AirBnb of cars.

You can now rent a slick electricity-powered Tesla for a few hundred dollars on Turo.com, a website where owners make big bucks by renting out their sweet rides.

“Modern marvels of masterful engineering and efficiency, Teslas are also beautiful, high performance, and crazy fun cars to drive,” Turo’s website reads.

If you’re in New York City, you can rent a Tesla on Turo throughout the month of September for prices from $194 per day for a 2013 Tesla Model S sedan, up to $271 per day for 2014 Model S. In Los Angeles, prices for Tesla’s vary from $165 for a 2016 Model S, up to $375 for a Model X truck, and in San Francisco, prices run from $194 up to $500 a day, all for Model S sedans.

But these aren’t the only luxury cars you can rent. Rob Ferretti, chief operating officer at Gotham Dream Cars, an upscale automobile rental service, told Moneyish that his company’s fleet of more than 300 vehicles — which includes brands like Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Range Rover — are rented by the rich and famous and ordinary customers alike.

“Seven out of ten customers can’t afford to purchase one [of these cars],” Ferretti said. “Some people rent them for events or to be seen as jewelry or an accessory to go out on the town. A lot of people rent them just to drive around Times Square, South Beach or LA — generally it’s more of an accessory than anything.”

These cars tend to come with eye-popping price tags but, the good news is, the longer you rent, the more affordable they get, Ferretti notes. “Depending on the length of time you’re renting, the per day rate goes down the longer you rent,” he says, adding that renters who reserve a car for long periods like a month wouldn’t be required to pay the standard daily rate.

Here are a few other luxe rental cars you can score for hefty daily price tags:

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom: There’s a longstanding debate over whether it’s better to drive a Rolls-Royce, or to be driven. But if you’re in the mood to get behind the wheel, you can rent one from Gotham Dream Cars in Beverly Hills for rates between $1,250 to $3,150 a day. That might sound high, but compare it to the sticker price of a freshly-minted Rolls: a cool $348,000.

2. Bentley Continental GT Speed: If you’re in the mood to cruise down Rodeo Drive in LA, Lombard Street in San Francisco, or the Strip in Las Vegas, this stylish Bentley convertible might be your vehicle of choice. It’ll cost you — Gotham Dream Cars has it listed for rates fluctuating between $1,495 and $3,390 a day. Sticker price to purchase a new one? $266,125

3. Lamborghini Aventador: This futuristic Italian sports car looks like a cross between a convertible and the Batmobile, with doors that open vertically, a powerful engine, and a geometric body. The car starts at $3,495 a day to rent from Imagine Lifestyles Luxury Rentals, with similar models priced at $295,000 to buy from other retailers.

4. Aston Martin DB9: There’s a reason why this is the car of choice for James Bond — so make like 007 and step behind the wheel of one of these yourself. As part of Enterprise Rental Car’s Exotic Collection, you can unleash your inner spy for about $1500 per day if you’re in the Los Angeles area. If you’d like to buy one instead, you’ll have to cough up $202,775 for a 2016 model.

5) Bugatti: Speeding straight to the most expensive spot on the list is the Bugatti Veyron. A car that most will only see in pictures, it’s the storied subject of rapper Ace Hood’s 2013 hit “I Woke Up in a New Bugatti,” which has racked up 251 million views on YouTube. You can wake up in a new Bugatti, too, thanks to Diamond Exotic Rentals’ Veyron — which rents for a jaw-dropping $25,000 a day (plus a $100,000 security deposit). That’s a steal compared to the car’s MSRP, though: $1.7 million.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved