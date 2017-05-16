iStock

The new Private Suite service treats passengers at LAX like VIPs

There’s a new 5-star service for Tinseltown’s boldest names.

If you’ve ever flown in or out of LAX, chances are you’ve caught a glimpse of a celebrity traipsing through a TSA checkpoint or a swarm of paparazzi anxiously awaiting the arrival of an A-lister.

Thanks to a new private terminal for the rich, famous and seriously macrophobic—it’s now possible to bypass waiting in lengthy lines at Los Angeles International Airport.

For a $7,500 annual membership fee and a subsequent $2,700 for each domestic flight, travelers can experience The Private Suite, a former cargo terminal-turned-très chic semi-secret club.

Created by high profile security firm Gavin de Becker & Associates, the promise behind the luxury experience includes only having to take 70 steps from one’s car to the plane, as opposed to the typical 2,000 footsteps it takes the average Joe. Once inside, fliers will find suites with private bathrooms, daybeds and food-service pantries—all boasting views of the runway.

A team of eight people is assigned to each member. One person helps them into the gated compound, another escorts them to their suites, two additional people manage special service requests, one person escorts them through a private TSA screening and into a runway-side BMW 7-series sedan with a driver who transports the traveler to the aircraft. Another team member waits in the jet-bridge and escorts members to the aircraft door and an unseen eighth person handles luggage.

If all of that shuffling sounds stressful, fear not—you can book a complimentary pre-flight massage or in-suite manicure, hair or make-up service.

If your itinerary includes international travel, the service fee increases to $3,000 but includes on-site customs and immigration processing.

With other airports offering similar services, it seems like it’s about time the Hollywood set had access to this level of VIP treatment. At London’s Heathrow airport, The Windsor Suite offers VAT refund service and personal shoppers in addition to private escorts between security and departure gates. In Mauritius and St. Kitts, Yu Lounge provides meeting space, secretarial services and an on-site chef as perks to their private lounge.

Though pricey, The Private Suite is actually doing some good for Los Angeles. According to The Board of Airport Commissioners and the City Council, the new venture will add $35,000,000 in revenue to the city over the next nine years and will create an abundance of new jobs.

