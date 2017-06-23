Chris Martin (left) with Gwyneth Paltrow (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation)

The now-uncoupled Coldplay singer and “Shakespeare in Love” star sold their Tribeca pad for over $3 million less than its original asking price

God Put A Smile On The Face of this new homeowner.

Consciously uncoupled former couple Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have finally sold their New York City penthouse after over a year of trying to flog it. But the Coldplay frontman and actress-turned-wellness entrepreneur only received $10.7 million for it from an unidentified buyer, about 25% less than the $14.25 million they’d originally asked for it.

Per Women’s Wear Daily, the duo were so keen to get rid of the property that Paltrow even plugged it on Goop, her controversial wellness platform. Still, the almost 3,900 square foot downtown Manhattan pad is pretty sweet. Located in the quietly hip and celeb-friendly Tribeca neighborhood, it sits right next to the Hudson River.

The home comes with high-end European manor touches. According to the StreetEasy listing, the well-lit penthouse— it comes with three skylights— is decked out with painted white floors, a double-sided gas fireplace with a stone mantle and numerous pairs of antique glass-paneled double doors. When the new residents get sick of the indoors, they can always pop out to the 500-square-foot rooftop deck.

The master bedroom comes with three large closets and a bathroom equipped with a large soaking tub, steam shower and heated marble floors. The lavatorial accoutrements seem useful for those interested in vaginal steaming, a practice Paltrow has endorsed.

While Paltrow presumably spends most of her time in California, she does have one major New York gig coming up. Goop recently announced a deal with Condé Nast, the storied publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and the New Yorker, to create a print edition of her wellness site.

