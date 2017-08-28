DJ Khaled's stylish son stole the show at the 2017 MTV VMAs. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

DJ Khaled’s son Asahd, who stole the show at the 2017 MTV VMAs, heads a posh preschool squad that includes Blue Ivy, North West and Prince George.

These preschoolers slay.

DJ Khaled’s 10-month-old son stole the show at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday by doing the red carpet crawl in almost $2,000 worth of Gucci.

Little Asahd Tuck Khaled arrived in his daddy’s arms donned in a $820 jacquard taffeta jacket and $580 matching pants embroidered with little monsters, plus $275 leather shoes and $35 socks, for a whopping $1,710 ensemble.

Then again, DJ Khaled’s baby boasts 1.4 million Instagram followers, because father and son know how to dress for their audience. And they’re not the only ones.

Gotta get my nap in before the big show! Watch the #mtvvmas2017 daddy @djkhaled nominated for 4 awards!!! 👏🏼👍🏽🙏🏼😜🦁 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Beyonce dressed Blue Ivy in a child-sized version of this $26,000 silk-chiffon Gucci gown for the Hollywood “Beauty and the Beast” premiere in March.

It's official: #BlueIvy gets cuter by the day💕 (📷: Beyoncé) A post shared by POPSUGAR Celebrity (@popsugarcelebrity) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

The playful frock features a bodice embellished with embroidered parrots, crystals and faux pearls, paired with a skirt of cascading ruffled tiers that fade from jade to pink and plum. It’s an adorable princess gown, and it costs more than most adults’ entire wardrobes.

But as impractical as it is to drape a five-year-old in a five-figure dress to catch a Disney flick, who doesn’t dream about dressing up – or dressing her kid up – in something this chic? Here are five times that Blue Ivy, North West and their posh preschool squad were our #OutfitGoals.

Blue Ivy’s glam gown

The Queen Bey knows how to pick ‘em for her little princess. Who wasn’t crazy in love with Blue’s estimated $11,000 “Grand Royalle” Mischka Aoki dress on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet last year? She floated in a cloud of peach tulle, perfectly paired with $565 Giuseppe Zanotti high tops with crystal-studded Velcro straps.

North West’s fab fur

Only the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would roll up to New York Fashion Week in a fur coat that cost an estimated $3,500. The then 1-year-old stole the spotlight from her famous mother while dashing around the 2015 tents swaddled in crystal fox fur. She sported the luxurious look again later that year – while sucking a lollipop – in an Instagram snap that Kardashian shared with the caption, “Swag.” And North’s been known to pair her looks with high-end handbags, like her little $955 Louis Vuitton Speedy purse.

Harper Beckham’s accessories

Spend it like Beckham. Victoria Beckham’s 5-year-old daughter hit her mother’s fashion show in New York last month carrying a black and white geometric Yona bag by Goyard, worth a reported $2200, paired with $300 leather Gucci boots, according to the Daily Mail. The boys were pretty posh, too, with both Burberry model Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 11, sporting a $670 trench coat from the brand. Romeo paired his with Burberry’s $225 cashmere plaid scarf, and Cruz kicked it in the new $182 Yeezy Adidas sneakers, the site reported.

Ivanka Trump’s coordinated kids

President Trump’s daughter dressed her kids to impress for her father’s Inauguration last January. Ivanka – a designer herself – collaborated with Petit Peony founder Kate Bowen for custom looks that included $98 velvet rompers worn by her boys Theodore, 10 months, and Joseph, 3, as well as a $185 dress, $105 satin blouse and $250 coat worn by daughter Arabella, 5. News outlets put the total price tag for all three kids’ looks at a whopping $1,761.

Heading to the parade! 🇺🇸 #inauguration A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

Prince George’s double-breasted coat

What a royal surprise: Unlike the rest of this list, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dress their little prince in clothes that even some of us common folk can afford. Prince George donned an adorable roughly $145 double-breasted wool coat with velvet collar from Pepa & Co., last Christmas.

This article was previously published in March 2017, and has been updated with new information.

