Welcome to the world of the seven-figure mobile home

And that doesn’t even include gas.

In a handful of trailer parks around the country, mobile homes cost seven figures. There are several such trailer parks in California. There’s Capistrano Shores in San Clemente, Calif., which is home to 90 mobile homes along the beach that cost between about $1.8 million and $2.5 million, according to Trulia.

And there are two in Malibu: Paradise Cove where “a triple-wide with an ocean view can easily run you $4 million” and the Point Dume Club, where trailer park residents can access 24-hour security, a pool, a basketball court and more, Trulia notes.

“For these mobile or manufactured homes with a seven-figure price tag, buyers are often paying for the land. Location is key and that is what these homes have to offer, explains Felipe Chacón, Trulia’s housing economist. The fact that many are on the beach ups the price tag, as do the luxurious features offered, he adds.

Plus, these properties are in highly coveted areas of California. Home prices in Malibu have jumped 4.8% over the past year, hitting a median value of $2.86 million — and will continue to rise this year, according to Zillow. San Clemente isn’t cheap either: Home values there are $864,000, having risen 1.4% over the past year.

The seven-figure mobile home isn’t just limited to California. In Tavernier, Florida near Key Largo, the Sunset Acres community boasts 71 homes, like this two-bedroom, two-bath mobile home for roughly $1.4 million.

Like in California, this home is located in a pricey real estate market as it is: Key Largo’s median home value is more than $550,000, up 6.7% over the past year. Plus, it’s value is upped significantly by the fact that it’s right on the water — there are 200 feet of ocean frontage with a dock.

