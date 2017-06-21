(Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW)

The “Brokeback Mountain” actor can count Harry Styles, Blake Lively and Justin Timberlake as his neighbors

This is the definition of a star-studded address.

Another bold-faced name has purchased an apartment at 443 Greenwich, a luxury New York condo that counts everyone from Jennifer Lawrence and Blake Lively to Justin Timberlake and Harry Styles as home owners. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has dropped $8.63 million on a 2,868-square feet, three bedroom apartment in the Tribeca development, the Real Deal reports. The “Nocturnal Animals” star, who won a BAFTA award for “Brokeback Mountain” paid just over the $8.55 million asking price for the pad, which comes with three and a half bedrooms.

The real estate trade paper quoted the downtown Manhattan property’s developer as saying that 90% of his buyers were “household names.” Indeed just last month, actress Meg Ryan traded in her Soho loft for a $9.38 million space in 443 Greenwich. “Silver Linings Playbook” star JLaw is currently leasing out her pad in the building for $27,500 monthly.

Also read: Harry Styles of One Direction Reportedly Lands Tribeca Pad

While Gyllenhaal can easily rub shoulders with other famous residents, he won’t really have to. According to the listing, his new home comes with an in-unit washer/dryer, central climate control and a dishwasher. If his pad looks anything like JLaw’s, it’ll be outfitted with kitchen fixtures like a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele dishwashers and a coffeemaker. It’ll also come with exposed wood beams and plenty of natural light. The building’s public spaces include a 71-foot indoor pool and a Turkish bath.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved