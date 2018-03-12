(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Post new babies, “Lemonade” and “4:44,” the Carters are hitting the road again

Music’s golden couple is back at it.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z just released concert dates for their upcoming international “On the Run II” stadium tour. The summer series runs through Europe and North America, beginning on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales and concluding in early October in Vancouver.

As the concert’s suffix suggests, Bey and Shawn Carter are hoping that lightning will strike twice. The first “On the Run” tour took place in 2014 and grossed a reported $109 million; it was so popular that additional dates were added. With only a few days to go before tickets go on sale midweek, the Carters appear to be betting that anticipation will be similarly high.

“That’s Carter Inc.,” says marketing expert Chuck Welch, founder of Rupture Studio. “Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the biggest power couple in pop culture. When they combine together, they can dictate pricing, tickets. They have a lot of leverage financially and culturally.” In the United States alone, for instance, Jay-Z has sold 36.3 million records through mid-2017, according to Nielsen ratings. Beyoncé has sold roughly the same amount when taking into account both her solo career and her past stint with girl group Destiny’s Child.

The current tour takes place after the Carters added two twins to their brethren and following rumors of marital tensions after Bey accused him of cheating on her latest album “Lemonade,” and Carter copping to it on “4:44.” Going on tour together thus offers a unique opportunity for the Carters to co-parent Sir, Rumi and Ivy Blue while also working.

The media brouhaha is likely to juice up even more interest, experts say. “They’ve been vulnerable in the public eye, which has made them more human, approachable and real,” says Welch. “It’s only going to add to their attractiveness.”

Speculation of a joint tour has been high since Ticketmaster and Bey’s Facebook page accidentally leaked landing pages for the concert in recent weeks. With a combined 191 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, D’Marie Analytics ranks Beyoncé as its sixth most influential musician. (Jay-Z has been more circumspect with his use of social media, which he’s voiced doubts about, and comes in at #190.)

“She’s incredibly valuable while Jay-Z uses social media a bit differently,” says Frank Spadafora of D’Marie, adding that a typical Beyoncé post has well over 2 million fan engagements. “Social media-wise, it’s definitely a plus for Jay-Z to be on this tour with Beyoncé.”

While observers deliberate whether the leaking of the concert was deliberate, it is likely a net plus for the concert too. “She’s given fans something of value they can share,” says Welch. “Everyone wants to be the first to spread new news and they get likes and credit for doing it.”

