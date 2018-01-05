Special diet meals, insurance policies for body parts and publicity costs can add up to millions for celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian

Margot Robbie’s blockbuster film career comes with a hefty price tag.

The 27-year-old “Suicide Squad” star’s level of celebrity catapulted so much after joining the cult-like comic book film that she’s had to bulk up on personal security to deal with death treats and stalkers — an emotional and expensive undertaking.

“You’re about to be in a comic book film; now here’s the worst-case scenario of how big and scary it can get,” Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter. “When you get those death threats, it’s [smart] to have a security team do a background check on whoever sent them to see if there is any past history of violence because you’ll need to know whether you need security to go to certain events. And every time you do a background check, it’s going to cost $2,000, so take that into consideration when you’re getting yourself into this.”

The Australia native says joining a franchise film with such a massive following has reshaped her film career with a financial strain, admitting she can no longer afford to do just indie films anymore.

“It’s like, ‘OK, that’s a different kind of career.’ Because then you need to always do a job that can financially support that lifestyle; you can’t just do indie films for the rest of your life because that film back there changed everything and now you have to be able to afford security,” she said, adding: “I just wish someone had explained a lot of those things to me early on. I wouldn’t have resented the position I found myself in because I would’ve known what I was getting myself into.”

When you’re a public figure, surveillance is a must. A security guard can cost anywhere between $70 to $125 an hour for armed guards. When Kim Kardashian returned to New York after experiencing the harrowing robbery in Paris in which she was bound and held at gunpoint, upwards of 30 guards appeared at her residence, which could have cost around $100,000 for just 24-hours.

And maintaining fame with publicity costs a mint too. Red carpets and functions can cost six figures. The Met Gala, arguably the celebrity social event of the season, cost $30,000 a ticket last year, and about $275,000 for one table, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And then there’s the cost of having hair and makeup done daily. Makeup artists to the stars rake in an annual salary of a little more than $85,000, according to Celebritynet worth.com, and Rihanna reportedly shells out nearly $23,000 a week to her celebrity hair stylist Ursula Stephen.

More routine expenses like meals on the go can cost way more when you’re traveling and need to follow a strict diet for a role. Having a private chef can cost $350 to $500 per day, or $150,000 a year if you have a full-time private celebrity chef.

Celebrities also fork over thousands of dollars on insurance policies for outrageous things like body parts that normal people typically would never even need to do. Supermodel Heidi Klum reportedly has her legs insured for $2 million each. Jennifer Lopez’s famous rear is said to be insured for $27 million and “James Bond” star Daniel Craig played the daring 007 spy and did many of his own stunts for years, which perhaps inspired him to get his entire body insured for $9.5 million.

And eventually, if you’re nominated and choose to solidify your celebrity status via a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, getting one put in costs around $40,000, perhaps a reason why stars like Julia Roberts, Clint Eastwood and Denzel Washington chose not to have one.

