Beyonce and Karl Lagerfeld’s favorite jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn just teamed up with the fast food chain

This burger comes with extra bling.

McDonald’s tapped fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn to create a “Bling Mac” ring, an 18k gold ode to the classic Big Mac, with a much higher price tag — $12,500.

The creation comes timed to the launch of the chain’s three new Big Mac burger sizes — Grand Big Mac, Big Mac, and Mac Junior — and fans can tweet at McDonald’s for a chance to win the burger bauble using the hashtag #BlingMacContest.

“I had to map out the design using the Big Map as my road map,” Ghosn tells Moneyish of the delicious task. “I would go in and buy hamburgers and bring them into the manufacturer to make it look like the real thing.”

The “Bling Mac” features seven stackable ring layers you can pull apart and wear separately if you wish. The burger bun is crafted with 18k gold and features white diamonds to represent sesame seeds and brown- and champagne-colored diamonds for the meat patty with white diamonds on top to represent the onions. To create the layer of lettuce, Ghosn chose green colored tsavorites (garnet) and yellow-orange sapphires to mimic the look of the “Special Sauce.” Then there’s a middle bread bun bushed with 18k gold and yellow-orange sapphires to represent more special sauce and cheese leaking through and an extra layer of green tsavorites for more lettuce. A ruby stone represents the ketchup. It’s all served up in the same brown box a Big Mac comes in.

“The cheese was the hardest thing to make because it had to look like it was melting,” says Ghosn.

The food art was inspired by Ghosn’s “On a Roll” collection, a flashy feast of burger rings (she has a meat and veggie variety available on her website); and burger and fries cufflinks.

“I love the juxtaposition of fast food and luxury,” says Ghosn, of inspiration behind her nostalgic collection. “It’s a brand everyone can relate to. It reminds them of their childhood ordering a Happy Meal.”

Before she launched her namesake brand Nadine Gohsn Fine Jewelry two years ago, she worked with luxury brands like Hermes, and majored in Art and Economics at Stanford University. Ghosn decided she wanted to cook up something of her own, so she studied up on fine jewelry at New York’s Gemological Institute of America and used Instagram as a platform to get the word out.

The collection, priced from around $150 to $8,000, features food charms designed with her favorite meals she ate while living in Japan in mind. There’s a tuna sushi charm ($1,580) made from 18-karat rose gold and white gold to represent the rice and topped with pink and light blue sapphires to represent the tuna, and the tempura charm ($2,145) featuring 18k rose gold and champagne diamonds.

Other expressive pieces include “Shut Up” earrings Beyonce wore, and a headphones necklace made from white gold and white diamonds donned by Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel and Fendi.

But the hamburger ring is what really whet retailer’s appetites. Her pieces can been found on her website and at stores like Bergdorf Goodman, and boutiques such as Colette in Paris and The Webster in Miami.

