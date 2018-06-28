(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

FLOTUS’s controversial ‘I really don’t care. Do u?’ jacket sold out after she wore it to and from a visit to Texas last week

FLOTUS’s fast-fashion statement is selling for big bucks.

Pre-owned versions of Melania Trump’s controversial “I really don’t care. Do u?” jacket, which sold out after she wore it en route to visit migrant children at the border last week, are racking up astronomical bids on eBay, the Washington Post first reported.

One listing for the Zara jacket, which was originally $39, has reached $895 with a day left to bid. Another is going for $610 with two days left.

“The exact Zara jacket Melania Trump wore. Sold out no longer available. Cute olive hooded parka that says in white graffiti, I really don’t care, do u?” wrote the latter jacket’s owner. “This is pre owned in great condition, I got it from Zara 3 years ago when it came out.”

Hopeful buyers appear to have varying motives: One Poshmark user posted that they wanted the jacket not “as a political statement, but a Halloween costume,” the Post reported.

Trump drew scrutiny last Thursday for wearing the scrawled message on her back to and from McAllen, Texas, where migrant children separated from their parents were being held in a detention facility. While her spokeswoman initially told news outlets, “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” the President soon weighed in on Twitter.

“‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media,” he wrote. “Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!”

Spinoffs quickly sprang up. One $20 t-shirt hawked by the Democratic National Committee, for example, bears the message, “We care, we vote. Do u?” The item’s description reads, “When it comes to the words we put on our clothes, there is ‘no hidden message.’ We like to keep it pretty straightforward.”

The Portland-based apparel company Wildfang, meanwhile, is selling “I really care, don’t u?” t-shirts for $40, hoodies for $60 and bomber jackets for $98 — and donating 100% of proceeds to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a Texas-based nonprofit working to help migrant parents and kids.

