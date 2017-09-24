Millennials are yachting, skiing and cruising to make friends

What a trip.

For millennials, travel has become much more than a way to see the world—it’s a way to meet people. So much so that they’re now going on so-called “friend networking trips” so they can meet new pals.

That was a big reason 27-year-old communications professional Colleen J. signed up for a friend networking trip organized by yacht charter company Koda Sail through Croatia. She knew she’d be traveling solo and wanted to meet some friends while she was doing it. Plus, she says the idea of a friend networking trip made her feel safe and eliminated the need to make plans. “I knew I’d be on a luxury yacht with over thirty of my peers, not staying in unknown locations or hotels in a foreign country,” she tells Moneyish.

The trip cost her about $2,500 for seven days, and she made plenty of friends. Prior to sailing along the Dalmatian Coast, the 38 voyagers were introduced via a mobile app where they could communicate prior to meeting. Colleen was able to connect with a fellow passenger on a layover in Copenhagen and they forged a quick friendship while exploring the city before boarding a flight to Split, Croatia. “The company was really great and made a Facebook group for all of us to connect after the trip—someone writes in it at least once a day,” says Colleen. “The trip gave me the confidence and desire to travel internationally more often,” she says.

A handful of other companies are now hosting trips like this — some designed to be both friendship and business networking trips. One such organization is Summit, an invite-only group comprised of leaders, entrepreneurs and artists that hosts year-round gatherings, cruises and ski trips for members to help them get to know one another.

Their next event, SummitLA17, will take place in Los Angeles from November 3-6 and starts at $3,700, which includes lodging, meals, drinks and programming, which entails musical performances, wellness activities and fine dining. During the winter months, they host ski trips in Eden, Utah at Powder Mountain that begin at $1,350. “About 150 people attend our Powder Mountain weekends,” says Emma Post, communications director for Summit tells Moneyish, and each weekend is considered a preeminent ideas festival focused on self-exploration, personal growth and community.

This comes at a time when millennials are traveling more than any other age group. The Boston Globe reports that according to a survey by the American Society of Travel Agents, 80% of millennials polled took at least one leisure trip in 2016. And according to Hospitality Net, millennials in the U.S. are 23% more likely to travel abroad than older age demographics and they’re on track to spend $1.4 trillion on all travel each year by 2020. In 2015, the New York Post published an article featuring the website GoFindFriends — citing millennials as unable to make new friends on their own.

