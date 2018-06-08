Casper's $35 nap pillow lets you catch 40 winks anywhere. (Casper)

Brands like Casper, Saks and Baubax are dreaming up nap products to appeal to sleep-deprived commuters and travelers.

These brands are cashing in on catching Zs.

As one in three American adults report being sleep-deprived, and people are embracing power naps to reenergize during the day, businesses are responding by dreaming up products and services to help commuters and travelers sneak in 40 winks anywhere.

The Casper mattress and bedding company revealed its new $35 nap pillow this week, which comes in a mini pillowcase and drawstring travel bag to tote it anywhere you want to rest your head.

“Since we introduced our original Casper pillow three years ago, we’ve heard from customers that they wish they could take it everywhere they go — and some people did, it just didn’t fit in their backpack or laptop bag,” Casper’s co-founder and chief product officer Jeff Chapin told Moneyish. “So we challenged ourselves to create a compact, portable version of our original pillow that enables people to take comfort everywhere.”

Casper has also partnered with American Airlines to provide sleep products such as pillows, mattress pads, pajamas, duvets and slippers to higher-end fliers, even as United has launched a similar suite of sleep products with Saks Fifth Avenue, including quilted duvets and pillows for luxury fliers on long-haul flights.

And Baubax, which bills itself as “The World’s Best Travel Jacket,” has sleep-friendly features such as an inflatable neck pillow sewn into the hood; an eye mask tucked into a special pocket; and another large pocket with a folded travel blanket included in its styles ranging from $149.99 to $179.99.

Workers who miss getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep a night cost the U.S. economy $411 billion in lost worker productivity. No wonder the global sleep aids market is expected to hit $79.85 billion by 2022.

And encouraging exhausted workers to take naps pays off. NASA research has found that tired military pilots and astronauts who took 40-minute power naps improved their performance by 34% and their alertness 100% afterward. A quick midday snooze (the National Sleep Foundation recommends dozing for just 20 to 30 minutes) has also been found to make employees less stressed and to perk their memory processing, which is why Arianna Huffington added nap rooms while she was at The Huffington Post, and has included nap pods at her Thrive Global work-life balance venture. Facebook, Uber and Google encourage workers to take a cat nap if they need to recharge, as well.

But for employees whose companies are less nap-friendly, nap cafes have opened in New York, D.C., Tokyo and Paris. People pay just $10 to doze for 30 minutes at Nap York, a 24-hour sleep center just a couple of blocks from Penn Station in the heart of the city that never sleeps. And Washington, D.C.’s recharj power nap studio lets professionals duck into “cocoons” outfitted with beds, blankets, scented eye masks and soft music for about 20 minutes for just $9, or you can bundle your nap with a guided meditation class at $81 for five sessions.

And a London fitness chain David Lloyd Clubs has even rolled out Napercise classes to encourage exhausted parents and professionals to unplug and reinvigorate the mind and body as part of its $100 monthly membership perks. The “40 Winks Workout” literally entails crawling into bed and taking a 45-minute nap.

