The $249 wearable camcorder makes sure helicopter parents never miss a milestone

Helicopter parents will never suffer FOMO with their little ones again, thanks to a wearable camcorder for kids that can capture their every move..

The palm-sized $249 Benjamin Button smart camera, which can be attached to a shirt collar or other piece of clothing, will record every moment of your child’s life from his or her perspective. Well, it will tape for 3.5 hours, anyway, before it needs to be recharged.

The smart device then curates that footage into a shareable movie of the “best moments” of your kid’s day, and sends it to your phone.

So not only will you never miss a milestone, but parent bloggers and vloggers can make sure their social networks never miss it, either.

“We are living life full of firsts. There are lots of special moments we want to remember for life,” teases the product’s Kickstarter page. The inventors could not be reached for comment. “But how many of those do we actually recall? How many do we have on video? And how many more are we about to miss yet?”

Parents suffering FOMO are buying into it. Moms and dads have almost doubled the Benjamin Button’s $25,000 Kickstarter goal, with a cool $43,000 and counting already contributed to the site since it launched in May. The creators expect to send out finished products in time for Christmas.

A recent poll found that 69% of dads have missed a kid’s milestone, with almost one in four missing their child’s first steps, and one in five missing their first words. Eleven percent of working mothers missed baby learning to walk and talk, much to their regret.

Plus, dropping $249 on a GoPro for the PG set is a steal compared to spending up to $4,000 on newborn photo shoots, as some parents have done.

Working Mother editor-in-chief Meredith Bodgas told Moneyish that many parents hire pros to snap first birthday cake smash shoots. “And day cares are getting higher tech with cameras that parents can tune into all day to see what milestones their kids are reaching in their absence,” she said.

Denise Albert, a mother of two and co-host of The MOMS Podcast and “Mamarazzi” on People/Entertainment Weekly Network, told Moneyish she loves that this hands-free Benjamin Button camera releases her from fumbling with her phone to capture something

“I have my son’s first haircuts on camera, I saved their baby teeth – but I can’t tell you where they are right now. And I have pictures saved on discs that never get seen,” she said. “So I think this camera is a nice assistant.”

But her co-host Melissa Musen Gerstein wasn’t completely sold on taping their kid’s every move.

“I think it’s totally extreme,” said Gerstein, a mother of three children ages eight to 15. “If you’re totally focused on capturing your kids and what they’re doing, then you’re not in the moment. And there’s something slightly disturbing about documenting your kids all day long.”

