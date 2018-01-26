Mattel has unveiled three "A Wrinkle in Time" Barbies modeled on characters played by Mindy Kaling, Oprah and Reese Witherspoon. (Mattel)

Mattel’s “A Wrinkle in Time” collectors’ Barbies will be available in February for $50 apiece.

Which witch will you get your hands on first?

Mattel shared a first look at its three collectors’ edition “A Wrinkle in Time” dolls depicting the supernatural beings Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who played by Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, respectively, whom the toymaker described to Moneyish as, “three powerful women warriors made of stardust, each with a special role in [13-year-old heroine] Meg’s journey to find her missing father.”

But besides representing three kickass women, it’s also another step in Mattel’s efforts to diversify its iconic doll line. The film’s director Ava DuVernay perfectly summed up the importance of these inclusive figurines – which include two women of color – in a tweet: “When Disney makes Barbies of your movie’s characters and you just want to stare at them all day in disbelief because you loved Barbies as a girl but never had any like these.”

Her joy and excitement was shared by women across social media.

I don't think a Barbie has ever made me this emotional before. #WrinkleInTime #CanThisMoviePleaseComeOutAlready https://t.co/IgYQC1smp9 — Kara Jex (@kara_jex) January 25, 2018

The “Selma” director was immortalized with her own honorary Barbie as part of Mattel’s “Shero” collection, which has been celebrating real women breaking the glass ceiling since 2015. Other “Shero” dolls include Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Barbie to wear a hijab.

The actresses were also psyched about their doll-sized dopplegangers.

When a childhood dream comes to life! Excited to reveal my very own @Mattel doll based off of my Red-headed alter ego, Mrs. WhatsIt from #WrinkleInTime!! 💫⭐️✨ #DreamComeTrue pic.twitter.com/mpknhGjSvV — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 26, 2018

The $50 dolls are intended for adult collectors, and are available for preorder on Mattel’s website and will be available on February 23.

