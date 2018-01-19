Basic Uggs take new heights at Paris Fashion Week

These Ugg boots were made for walking — the runway apparently.

Thigh-high Ugg boots were on full display during Paris Fashion Week at a runway show for French brand Y/Project. The towering kicks are a more slouchy, shaggy form than the casual classic tall look — and resemble sleeping bags for legs.

Female and male models strutted the catwalk clad in baggy sweaters and the oversized, unisex sheepskin Australian boots in classic chestnut and black. The shapeless boots will reportedly retail from $270 to $1,380 this fall.

Friends, I regret to inform you that thigh-high Uggs exist now. I'm sorry that you have to see this.https://t.co/Pd5yIsioSP pic.twitter.com/deEw5hALRc — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) January 17, 2018

Y/Projects creative director Glenn Martens’ inspiration for the look was simple: comfort couture.

“Putting on Uggs is like putting your foot in a warm pot of butter, and I thought why not elevate that and immerse your full legs?” Martens wrote in a press release. “So we decided to design an Ugg boot that climbs up to the crotch and covers the whole leg.”

But not everyone is a fan. Many critics on social media called the boots plain UGGly.

“No, just no,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“The end of civilization,” another user harshly posted.

Ugg’s new release comes just one month after the brand debuted a heeled version of the classic sheepskin boot for a more dressy look to perhaps elevate the brand from basic winter boot to high fashion. Uggs’ parent company Deckers Outdoor reported a 9.9% sales decline in 2017, with a 5.3% drop in the sale of UGG boots and shoes, The Street reports. Deckers reported a revenue of $760.3 million, a 4.5% decline from last year’s $795.9. And UGG sales are projected to be down by 10% later this year, according to FootwearNews.com.

If you’re bold enough to rock the look, stylists say pair them with tight fitting sweaters or short skirts.

“They’re fashion not as much function,” New York-based celebrity stylist Amanda Sanders tells Moneyish.

“The sexiest way to wear them is with a leather or suede legging and something fitted, not super oversized. The boots are the focal point, and with the temperatures we’ve been having there isn’t a girl that wouldn’t wear them,” she adds.

