And Anderson Cooper allegedly spend nearly $3,000 on electric clothing to stay warm for New Year’s Eve

Baby, it’s cold outside.

In light of the recent arctic temps and blistering bomb cyclone blowing through the Northeast, people are shelling out cold hard cash to bundle up like never before.

Before hosting his annual New Year’s Eve coverage in Times Square, Anderson Cooper admitted to spending nearly $3,000 on electric clothing to stay warm amid the single digit temps, according to Page Six.

The Philadelphia-based Warming Store, where Cooper purchased his heated duds, sells everything from heated gloves and vests to battery-powered scarves with three temperature settings. Apparently, the $150 neck warming accessory has been in high demand — it’s currently out of stock on the company’s website. The company also sells $299.99 unisex Gerbing heated socks that use microwire heat technology, heating the 4-way stretch socks up to 135 degrees.

But, piling pricey heated clothing on isn’t necessary to fend off frostbite. “The key is to start with a base layer that has wicking properties (like a synthetic poly material) or is constructed of merino wool so that it has moisture-control properties,” Palmer West, cofounder of Aether Apparel, tells Moneyish. “Then focus on a windproof shell or coat made of a 3-layer fabric like PrimaLoft with an enormous amount of insulation.” The company makes a Cityscape jacket comprised of PrimaLoft insulation and a 3-layer technical shell. According to Patagonia, garments made with 3-layer construction feature a GORE-TEX membrane placed between a shell material and a polyester backing to create a garment that’s waterproof, windproof and breathable.

To stay really warm, you don’t need to break the bank. Non-designer brands and retailers like Lands’ End, REI and Backcountry offer base layers, fleeces and puffers at affordable prices — so people can pick up complete cold weather wear for $300, especially during sale season.

While electric clothing may sound like a pricey investment, it can actually be more affordable than fashionable chilly weather clothing that might leave you out in the cold. Here are some of the super expensive ways that some consumers are opting to stay warm this winter.

DSquared2 Iconic Raccoon Fur Hat, $4,125

When bone-chilling temps emerge, there’s a hat made out of a raccoon that will keep your forehead, ears and neck warm the way a caveman would approve of. The Fur Information Council of America suggests that fur is nature’s response to winter and that as a natural material that is isothermal and allows the body to breathe, nothing is warmer.



Vetements Puffer Jacket, $4,990

Make a statement and a dent in your wallet with this oversized polypropylene and polyurethane puffer that will stand out even if you’re buried in snow. While you probably don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on a puffer, the Laborers’ Health and Safety Fund of North America does indicate that an insulating and outer shell layer are among the best protection when dressing for extreme cold.



Chanel Black Fur Earmuffs, $1,050

Keep your ears cozy underneath these designer ear pieces that promise to make a bold fashion statement while also keeping your extremities toasty.



Hunter Down-Filled Quilted Sock, $65

These glorified socks are designed to fit inside your Hunter boots — but if it’s seriously subzero out there, you’ll probably want to opt for proper winter footwear instead of rubber galoshes.



© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved