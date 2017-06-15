Bay Area real estate is out of reach for most of us. (iStock)

But in New York, Chicago, Miami and D.C., it’s far more attainable

This is one bridge most of us can’t cross.

On Thursday, real estate site Trulia launched its list of the best-value neighborhoods in America — and one thing was glaringly obvious: Most people will never be able to afford to live in a good neighborhood near the Bay Area.

To find the places where you get the best bang for your buck, Trulia looked at the 100 largest metro areas and honed in on neighborhoods near San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Miami and D.C. Trulia then ranked them on median home value, entry-level affordability, school quality, crime, commute time and neighborhood amenities like restaurants.

The results: It’ll likely cost you more than $1 million to buy a home in a good hood near San Francisco. “The Redwood City neighborhoods that rank high on our list scored high for a multitude of highly-rated restaurants, low crime and a short commute – just 30 minutes on the Caltrain commuter train to downtown SF or an even shorter commute to Silicon Valley,” Trulia notes in its report. “Unfortunately, those amenities will cost homebuyers. The median home values range from $1.1 million to $1.4 million: prices fueled by a tech boom and high paying jobs at Google Inc. and Facebook Inc. nearby.”

5 best-value neighborhoods near San Francisco

Rank Neighborhood Median Home Value 1 Palm Park

(in Redwood City) $1,069,208 2 Roosevelt

(in Redwood City) $1,351,167 3 Redwood Oaks

(in Redwood City) $1,403,056 4 Woodside Plaza

(in Redwood City) $1,372,172 5 Lyon Hoag

(in Burlingame) $1,696,402

Source: Trulia.com

(To be sure, there are more affordable places to live near San Francisco, but as Trulia points out — these are the most affordable with the best perks like low crime, easy-ish commutes and more.)

Meanwhile, upper-middle class people could likely manage to live in a good neighborhood — even in pricey New York City. The Ludlow neighborhood in Yonkers ranks No. 1 on Trulia’s list with median homes costing about $463,000. That’s followed by North Side (Mount Vernon) and Woodlawn Heights (New York). In general, Staten Island and the Bronx are where to go for relative value in the Big Apple, the report concludes.

Here are the best-value neighborhoods in others cities: In Washington D.C., University Park (in Avondale), Kingman Park (Washington D.C.) and Fairlington/Shirlington (Arlington) top the list; median homes in these neighborhoods are around $400,000 – $520,000). In Miami it’s Flamingo Park and Riverland Village (both in Melrose Vista) and Bal Harbour (in Fort Lauderdale), and in Chicago it’s Fairgrounds Park and Palatine Manor (both in Palatine) and Cameno Real (in Orland Park). In these neighborhoods in both Miami and Chicago, the median homes are under $400,000.

